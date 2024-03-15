US sanctions three Israeli West Bank settlers and their outposts for violence against Palestinians





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration imposed sanctions Thursday on three extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, accused of harassing and attacking Palestinians to force them from their land.

Two settler-run farms were also targeted in the move, which risks heightening already heightened tensions between the United States and Israel over the war in Gaza.

The announcement from the State Department and Treasury comes at a time of growing friction between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose far-right government has reacted angrily to previous sanctions imposed against settlers in West Bank.

U.S. officials Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeatedly expressed concerns about a surge in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel said it was taking action against such attacks and argued that sanctions were unnecessary.

Currently, nine people and their assets have been sanctioned under a new executive order targeting West Bank settlers, according to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control database.

The immediate impact of Thursday's sanctions is unclear because it is unclear whether any of the settlers or their farms have assets in U.S. jurisdictions. However, a previous round of sanctions against the settlers has scared off Israeli banks that do business with them. U.S. sanctions prevent these men and their outposts from using the U.S. financial system and prevent U.S. citizens from dealing with them.

Rights groups said that of the dozens of violent settlers in the volatile territory, the three named on Thursday's sanctions list were among the most dangerous.

All three are unapologetic leaders of settler violence, said Dror Etkes, a veteran anti-occupation researcher.

Thursday's sanctions include settler Zvi Bar Yosef and his outpost, known as Zvis Farm. Currently sanctioned in the United Kingdom, Bar Yosef is accused of having acted violently against Palestinians in the West Bank. Bar Yosef founded his now-sanctioned outpost northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in 2018, Etkes said.

Etkes noted that Bar Yosef was responsible for the most brutal assaults I have ever heard of in terms of settler attacks.

In August, Israeli media reported that Bar Yosef kicked a Palestinian in the mouth, knocking out four of his teeth as Israeli soldiers looked on.

Moshe Sharvit, a settler already sanctioned in the United Kingdom, who founded a colony in the northern Jordan Valley, is also sanctioned on Thursday. Sharvit allegedly attacked Palestinians and Israeli human rights activists near his outpost, known as Moshes Farm, which is also now sanctioned by the United States.

In February, British officials said Sharvit and another settler threatened Palestinian families at gunpoint and destroyed property as part of a targeted and calculated effort to displace Palestinian communities.

Additionally, sanctions were imposed on Neriya Ben Pazi, who U.S. officials say attacked and evicted Palestinian shepherds from hundreds of acres of land as recently as August 2023.

Ben Paz, who grew up in an Israeli settlement in Gaza, founded the Rimonim outpost in 2019, which Etkes says is responsible for the displacement of thousands of Palestinian Bedouins from the area between Ramallah and Jericho.

His outpost is not on the sanctions list.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday that “these individuals have engaged in repeated violence against Palestinians and, in some cases, Israelis as well.”

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that nothing can justify extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, regardless of their national origin, affiliation ethnicity, race or religion.

In February, President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory.

Frankel reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press White House reporter Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

