James Heappey's resignation comes amid growing concerns about Britain's fighting ability at a time of increasing threats. political news





James Heappey's decision to leave as defense secretary means the military will lose a useful advocate within its ranks who has been pushing for more defense spending.

The Wells MP for Somerset and former army officer was also the most experienced member of the Defense Minister's team, having joined the Ministry of Defense in 2019.

When he steps down, Andrew Murrison, who oversees defense officials and their families, will become the longest-serving defense secretary. He joined the department in October 2022.

Mr. Heaphy, 43, announced on Friday that he would not run for the House of Representatives in the next election. He will remain defense minister until the Easter recess, when the Prime Minister is expected to nominate a successor.

Sources close to the minister said his decision to resign was related to personal issues and not because of the defense budget.

Follow the latest politics: 62 Tory MPs are now resigning.

But Mr Heaphy has been a strong voice internally calling for more spending on the military amid growing security threats, according to multiple sources.

His resignation comes amid growing concerns within the military and among MPs about Britain's ability to wage war.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt's failure to announce a new defense budget in his spring budget has sparked widespread consternation among defense insiders and a growing number of Conservative MPs.

In an unusual move, two sitting ministers last weekend called on Rishi Sunak's government to “take the lead” in calling for the government to “increase defense spending from the current level of just over 2% to more than 2.5% of GDP as economic conditions allow”. “.

Foreign Minister and former Defense Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Security Minister and experienced soldier Tom Tugendhat wrote in an online post: “The sad truth is that the world is no longer kind. We need to invest to protect ourselves.”

Several senior Conservative MPs spoke out more strongly at Labour's urgent questions this week expressing concerns about defense spending and calling for it to be increased.

But Mr Heaphy remained loyal to the Prime Minister, announcing to him that he was stepping down from the political stage and resigning from the Ministry of Defense.

In a letter to the Wells and Mendip Hills Conservative Association, the chancellor said: “I will support Rishi Sunak as leader of the party and as chancellor of the government until such time as he wishes me to step down.”

He may decide to make a sharper intervention on military spending when he appears before lawmakers every Monday for defense questions in what will be his final turn as military chief.

