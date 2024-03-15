Nippon Steel defends purchase of US Steel after Biden opposes Japanese takeover





TOKYO Japan's largest steelmaker defended its planned acquisition of US Steel on Friday as a way to strengthen US supply chains and economic defenses against China, a day after President Joe Biden came out against it. 'agreement.

Nippon Steel has said it is committed to finalizing the $14 billion buyout agreed to in December, sparking concerns about the implications for union workers, supply chains and U.S. national security.

Through increased financial investments and the contribution of our advanced technologies to US Steel, Nippon Steel will advance American priorities by improving quality and competitiveness for customers in critical industries that depend on American steel while strengthening U.S. supply chains and economic defenses against China,” the Tokyo-based company said in a statement.

No other U.S. steel company can single-handedly meet this challenge while complying with antitrust requirements, the statement added.

The company said that under its proposal there would be no layoffs or plant closures as a result of the transaction.

On Thursday, Biden said Pittsburgh-based US Steel should remain American-owned.

It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies, powered by American steel workers, he said in a statement released by the White House. I told our steelworkers that I supported them, and I meant it.

US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is essential that it remains a nationally owned and operated American steel company, he added.

The United Steelworkers union welcomed Biden's remarks.

Allowing one of our nation's largest steelmakers to be acquired by a foreign company leaves us vulnerable when it comes to meeting our defense and critical infrastructure needs, David said McCall, president of United Steelworkers International, in a statement.

Asked about Biden's remarks on Friday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on questions regarding the management of individual companies.

He added that the U.S.-Japan alliance has never been stronger and that the two countries will continue to work closely to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region and to maintain and strengthen order. free and open economy.

Arata Yamamoto reported from Tokyo and Jennifer Jett reported from Hong Kong.

