The growth of Britain's giant redwoods and where to see them

Derbyshire-based Bluebell Nursery and Arboretums Jason Grundy says his stock grown from seed sells out every year. The tree is suitable for memorial plantings or large gardens, and is quite a good alternative to the English oak as it takes up more space than it is wide. They are relatively difficult to establish and do not grow quickly at first, so they have little chance of taking over our forests. Grundy says you have to have a very large garden for them. There are weeping and dwarf species, but they can even grow up to 40 feet tall. They have fantastic shells that are basically fireproof, but that's not an issue in the UK and they have a very long lifespan. And they tolerate our climate. There are a few in the field and now they are sitting in the water. I don't recommend this as it likes to have a bit of drainage, but it still thrives.

But they are difficult to establish. We sell plants that are about a foot tall, and they either sit still or move backwards before moving forwards. Because they are difficult to move, they do not really spread into the wild.

Steve McCurdy, MD of Hertfordshire nursery Majestic Trees, says he is concerned that imported mature specimens could be banned after the government halts imports of cedar and pine trees in 2023 due to the threat of pine stem borer.

But giant cedar trees are actually thriving in Britain, laughing off serious pest problems. As Britain's climate approaches that the tree enjoyed in 19th-century California, warmer summers and wetter winters appear to be encouraging growth.

If you want to grow your own, you can buy seeds from Forestart from 2.50. Growing instructions are as follows: Prefers wet, humid and foggy environments. You need a lot of space!

Where can I see it?

Some of the UK's best places to see giant redwoods include Kews Country Garden Wakehurst in West Sussex (at least 12 on display); Benmore at Dunoon in Argyll & Bute (over 50 redwoods) and Havering Country Park, Romford, Essex (around 100).

