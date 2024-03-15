US and G7 allies warn Iran to abandon deal to supply ballistic missiles to Russia or face new sanctions





WASHINGTON — The United States and its allies warned Iran on Friday that major Western economies would impose new sanctions on Tehran if it moves forward with a plan to supply ballistic missiles to Russia for its war with Ukraine.

The Biden administration has been sounding the alarm for months that Russia is seeking short-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish its dwindling supplies.

The United States has not yet confirmed that the missiles were transferred from Iran to Russia. But U.S. officials are alarmed by comments from Iranian officials suggesting a deal is imminent.

One of the measures being considered by the Group of Seven countries is to ban Iran Air, the country's national carrier, from flying to Europe, according to a senior Biden administration official. The official, who was not authorized to comment and insisted on anonymity, declined to provide insight into other sanctions the United States is considering beyond describing the potential action as significant steps.

Should Iran provide ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond quickly and in a coordinated manner, including significant new measures against Iran, the G7 leaders said in a statement.

Iran's UN mission said last month that there were no legal restrictions preventing it from selling ballistic missiles, but that it was morally obligated to refrain from arms deals during the conflict. Russian-Ukrainian to avoid fueling the war.

The United States and Europe already impose broad sanctions against Iran, targeting individuals and limiting the country's access to trade, financial services, energy, technology and other sectors. The Iran sanctions constitute arguably the most extensive and comprehensive set of sanctions the United States has applied against any country, with thousands of individuals and entities targeted.

The Democratic administration said in January that U.S. intelligence officials had determined that a Russian-Iranian deal was not being reached, but that they were concerned that Russian negotiations to acquire Iranian missiles were actively moving forward.

In September, according to the White House, Iran hosted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to demonstrate a range of ballistic missile systems, a moment that raised U.S. concerns about the possibility of a deal.

When asked why the deal had not yet been reached, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he could not speak for the mullahs. »

Iran struck a deal last year to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia and is seeking to purchase additional advanced military equipment from the country, including attack helicopters, radars and trainer aircraft in combat, according to the White House.

The United States and other countries have taken steps to thwart the supply, sale, or transfer of items related to Iran and ballistic missiles, including providing guidance to private companies on shipping practices. purchase of Iranian missiles to ensure that they do not inadvertently support Iran's development efforts.

We have sent very clear messages to Iran not to do this. This is a considerable topic of conversation between a number of countries in Europe and the United States and I think the concern about this possibility and the need to address it, if necessary, is significant. very real and very strong, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference Friday in Vienna.

The Biden administration has repeatedly sought to argue that the Kremlin has become dependent on Iran and North Korea for the weapons it needs to fight its war against Ukraine and has disclosed the services' findings. intelligence which, according to her, proves it.

Russia acquired and used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine. Ukrainian officials, however, say that North Korean missiles deployed by Russian forces have often missed their targets.

Russia has received hundreds of one-way attack drones from Iran, as well as equipment related to drone production, according to the White House. The Biden administration has also accused Tehran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow.

Iran initially denied supplying drones to Russia. Tehran later admitted only supplying a small number before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

AP diplomatic correspondent Matthew Lee contributed from Vienna.

