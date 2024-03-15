The Sunday Times has revealed the best places to live in Britain in 2024.





It's once again this year that The Sunday Times has revealed the best places to live in the UK. This provides a great marketing vehicle for real estate agents and agents operating in selected areas, not to mention the potential to increase demand for homes. At the local level.

North Berwick in East Lothian has been named the best place to live in the UK in 2024, with the town of Wadhurst in East Sussex taking first place (2023).

North Berwick is the first Scottish winner in the 12-year history of Best Places to Live. It was chosen for its combination of a great high street, great schools, great outdoor activities and family-friendly homes.

Judges say they were impressed by the easy links to Edinburgh, the way life revolves around the town's two beaches and the variety of activities for all ages. They also highlighted thriving independent stores as a sign of the positive impact small businesses can have on a community.

Regional winners included Wivenhoe in Essex, Clerkenwell in London, Stirchley and Portstewart in Birmingham, Co Londonderry and Leeds in Northern Ireland, Stockport in Greater Manchester, West End in Dundee, Folkestone in Kent, Sherborne in Dorset and Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.

Helen Davies, editorial project director and Best Places to Live editor, said: This guide celebrates the fantastic cities, towns and villages where you can live in 2024 – from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds. No matter where you are on the property ladder, there will be something to suit you.

These are all places where you can gain ground and feel upward mobility. We have an eye on the future: a mature sense of community, a vibrant and supportive high street, environmentally friendly measures, transport and regeneration, and imaginative inclusion. of new homes.

The Sunday Times judges visited all the sites and assessed factors ranging from schools to transport, broadband speeds, culture, access to green space and the health of the high street.

The locations chosen come in all shapes and sizes, from the small Scottish island of Kerrera and the remote Welsh village of Presteigne to large, vibrant cities such as Belfast, Liverpool and London.

There are more new entries in this year's guide than ever before and there is no room for previous winners such as York and Bristol. Judges looked for improved locations with a strong sense of community rather than big names with high housing prices.

Davies continued: What makes our guides unique is that we actually visit every location we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

That means you can find out what people really like about where they live. It might be a quick commute and a high-achieving school, but it could also be clean water for swimming, a vibrant town center with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living and being part of a friendly community.

We consider economics. However, high house prices are not a barrier to inclusion as long as they offer value for money. People may be looking for different things, but what all of our best places have in common is that people love living there and are proud to call it home.

Previous winners of the Best Places to Live in England title include: Stamford, Lincolnshire (2013); Skipton, North Yorkshire (2014); Newnham, Cambridge (2015); Winchester, Hampshire (2016); Bristol (2017), York (2018), Salisbury, Wiltshire (2019), Altrincham, Cheshire (2020), Stroud, Gloucestershire (2021), Ilkley, West Yorkshire (2022) and Wardhurst, East Sussex (2023) ).

