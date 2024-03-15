There may be millions of people in the UK who are not looking for work and are prioritizing education, health and freedom.





One in five people of working age (16-64) in the UK are currently out of the labor market. Those who are not working or looking for work are officially classified as economically inactive.

Few of those 9.2 million are in education, and many students are not active in the labor market because they study full time. Others are older workers who choose to retire early.

However, there are still large numbers of people who are unable to participate in the labor market because they are unable to work. And one of the main causes of economic inactivity in recent years has been illness.

The rise in economic inactivity, which had increased even before the pandemic, is not only damaging to the economy but also signals a deeper health crisis.

For people with poor health, there are practical restrictions on employment. People with limited health simply cannot enter the jobs available to them. They need help to address their illnesses and re-engage in work through organizations that provide a supportive and healthy work environment.

And for other groups, such as stay-at-home parents, companies should offer flexible working arrangements and childcare subsidies to support the transition from economic inactivity to work.

The government also has a role to play. Most obviously, we can increase investment in the NHS. Rising levels of poor health are linked to years of underinvestment in the health sector, and lack of economic activity cannot be addressed without additional funding.

carrot and stick

But for the time being, the UK government appears to be favoring a mixed carrot and stick approach. For example, in the March 2024 budget, the Prime Minister cut national insurance by two pennies as a way to pay wages.

But it's unclear what effect small tax changes like this will have on attracting economically inactive people back to work.

Jeremy Hunt also expanded free childcare. However, questions remain as to whether this will be enough to remove barriers to work for those with parental responsibilities. High costs and lack of childcare availability remain major weaknesses in the UK economy.

Meanwhile, the benefits system is designed to push people into work. Benefits in the UK are relatively poor and difficult to access compared to other wealthy countries. However, the labor shortage cannot be solved simply by forcing economically inactive people to work. Because not all of them are ready or able to work.

It is also worth noting that work itself can be a cause of worsening health. The concept of bad work, underpaid and unrewarded in other ways, can lead to a lack of economic activity.

There is also evidence that as work has become more intense in recent decades, work itself has become a health risk for some people.

The pandemic has shown how certain groups of workers (including so-called essential workers) have been more exposed to COVID-19 and have suffered more illnesses. But there was a broad trend toward low-quality work that predated the pandemic, and these trends suggest that improving job quality is an important step toward addressing the root causes of economic inactivity.

freedom

Another large segment of the economically active population that cannot be ignored are those who retired early and deliberately left behind in the labor market. These are people who want, value and, crucially, can afford life without work.

Here we can see again the effects of the pandemic. During a period of lockdowns, furloughs and remote working, many of us have reassessed our relationship with work. Changing attitudes toward work among some (mainly older) workers may explain why they are no longer present in the labor market and why they do not respond to job offers of any kind.

COVID-19 has caused many people to re-evaluate their priorities. Alex Young/Shutterstock

And perhaps it is precisely from this perspective that we should ultimately look at sluggish economic activity: is it actually a sign of progress? It represents a movement toward freedom from hard labor and the ability for some people to live as they wish.

For example, there are utopian visions of the future that suggest that individual and collective freedom could be dramatically increased by giving people a universal basic income.

Meanwhile, for many people of working age, economic inactivity is a direct result of poor health and illness. So the current level of economic inactivity may simply be an indication of how far we are from being a society that actually supports the well-being of its citizens.

