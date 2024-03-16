More severe weather conditions expected in the southern United States on Friday





Although the severe threat will ease, it will not disappear completely as storms continue to batter the southern United States in the coming days.

A day after the Ohio Valley was rocked by an outbreak of devastating weather, another round of strong storms is making headlines Friday.

The system that caused severe weather on Thursday will hit the southeast and southern plains on Friday. The overall severe threat will decrease compared to Thursday as available atmospheric energy decreases compared to previous days, but severe storms will be possible throughout the afternoon in South Texas and the Deep South.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms occur. Severe thunderstorm warnings are marked in yellow. Tornado warnings are shown in red, while tornado warnings with a confirmed tornado are shown in purple. Flash flood warnings are shown in green, while flash flood emergencies are shown in pink. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said substantial atmospheric energy would develop throughout the day in Texas, paving the way for powerful thunderstorms to develop across the Hill Country during the afternoon.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has elevated parts of South Texas, including San Antonio, to Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk.

A preview of the threat of severe storms in the South on Friday. (FOX Weather)

The storms will initially be discrete supercells capable of producing hail potentially the size of a baseball or larger. A tornado or two could be possible if individual storms persist east of I-35, accompanied by damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more.

Persistent rain brings the risk of flooding throughout the weekend.

Although the threat of severe weather will ease after Friday, torrential rain remains forecast through the weekend as multiple rounds of storms bear down on the region.

The threat of flash flooding will gradually increase, as repeated rains fall in places already facing one of their wettest starts to the year. Swaths of Texas are under a Level 2 of 4 flash flood threat – the Austin area on Friday, then much of southeast Texas, including Houston, on Saturday.

An overview of the flash flood threat for Saturday and Sunday. (FOX Weather)

Each day, rain will break out along the southern states, with showers and storms expected from Texas to Georgia by Saturday. While severe weather is not expected with this activity, widespread rain of 1 to 2 inches will be likely, with some locations reaching nearly 3 inches.

Dozens injured in outbreak of severe, deadly weather Thursday

More than 300 reports of severe weather were recorded Thursday, including eight tornadoes in Ohio, Indiana and Texas. Additionally, there were more than 200 reports of hail, the largest measuring 4.5 inches in Oklahoma, and more than 100 reports of damaging wind gusts, the FOX Forecast Center said.

More than 90 tornado warnings and 350 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK CAUSES AT LEAST 2 DEATHS AS TORNADOES rip through several states

A powerful tornado was observed Thursday across Fryburg, Ohio. An outbreak of severe and deadly weather swept across the Southern Plains and Midwest into the Ohio Valley, spawning several tornadoes and leaving a trail of damage in several states.

Five of the eight tornadoes reported Thursday occurred in Ohio. This is the second most active day of severe weather so far this year. Two people died when a tornado ripped through Logan County.

Another tornado ripped through the town of Winchester, Indiana, injuring 38 people but so far no deaths, according to Randolph County Emergency Management. Indiana's governor surveyed the damage caused by the tornado and said 50 percent of structures in the city of Selma were damaged.

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU'RE DRIVING AND THERE'S A TORNADO ON THE GROUND

Severe storms move through Madison, Indiana on March 14, 2023.

(Tony Novello)

“What we saw yesterday in Ohio were long-lasting tornadoes,” said FOX meteorologist Britta Merwin. “Those were monster funnels we were following.”

