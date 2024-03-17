Niger cuts military cooperation with the United States as the junta moves closer to Russia





The Nigerien government announced on Saturday that it was terminating its military cooperation agreement with the United States with immediate effect.

The statement comes just a day after a senior U.S. delegation left Niger, following a three-day visit aimed at renewing contacts with the military junta that toppled the president and moved closer to Russia.

The press release indicates that the government has decided to denounce with immediate effect the agreement relating to American military and civilian employees of the American Department of Defense in Niger.

This was read Saturday evening on national television.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) poses for a photo with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey, Niger, March 2023. Photo: AP

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington was aware of the statement and that it followed frank discussions…about our concerns about the junta's trajectory.

Miller said on X that the United States was still in contact with the junta and would provide updates if necessary.

The United States still stations some 1,000 troops in Niger at a desert drone base built at a cost of $100 million.

Travel there has been restricted since the July 2023 coup and Washington has cut aid to the government.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a rare visit to Niger a year ago hoping to support President Mohamed Bazoum, a staunch ally of Western security efforts against jihadists.

Just four months later, the army deposed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest.

France will end its military presence in Niger after the coup

The junta has taken a hard line against former colonial power France, forcing the withdrawal of French troops who have been in place for nearly a decade.

The Nigerian military had in the past worked closely with the United States.

But the junta has sought to cooperate with Russia, without achieving total support for Moscow from its military neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso.

