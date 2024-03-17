UK Weather: The UK could experience polar snowfall for up to 114 hours.





There could be another round of snow before spring arrives in the UK. Photo: Alamy/WXCharts

Britain could see 114 hours of snow by the end of the month due to polar gusts, according to a new weather map.

Forecasts call for heavy snowfall across much of the country for the remainder of March, with some areas expected to see up to 5 and 10 cm of snow.

Northern England, northern Wales and central Scotland could be affected, according to WXCharts.

This news will come as a shock to Britons who had been hoping for spring weather ahead of the start of British Summer Time on March 31.

More snow is expected later this month. Photo: Alami

Snow could fall for several days in the western and central highlands, with up to 10 centimeters of snow accumulation possible in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Midlands could see up to 5cm of snow around March 28, along with parts of the North East and North West.

The Express reported that temperatures in the south could drop to lows of between 2C and 4C.

It comes after the UK has experienced mild weather in recent weeks following sub-zero temperatures in early winter.

A map from WXCharts shows there could still be more snow in the UK. Photo: WXCharts What does the National Weather Service say?

Mets' long-term forecast for March 21 to March 30 calls for heavy rain and strong winds over the next few days.

The contents are as follows: Thursday will initially be dry for most areas, but rain will quickly spread across all areas from the northwest. The heaviest and most persistent rain will be concentrated in the northwest, with relatively less rain in the southeast. Strong winds are expected to blow, especially along the coast.

However, the weekend brings sunny spells with wet weather and possibly colder than average temperatures.

The predictions continue. North-westerly winds will bring a mix of sunny skies and showers on Friday and into the weekend, some of which will be heavy. Drier weather will arrive later in the weekend, with temperatures likely to be below normal for many areas.

Next week will see further unrest develop across the UK, with the southern region most likely to be affected. Northern areas are likely to be drier, but could also be colder.

