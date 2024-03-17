Nigerien junta rejects agreement authorizing US military bases on its soil | Niger





Niger's ruling military junta said it had revoked with immediate effect a military agreement allowing US military and civilian personnel to travel to its territory.

In 2023, there were approximately 1,100 U.S. troops in Niger, where the U.S. military operates from two bases, including a drone base known as Air Base 201, built near Agadez in central Niger. Niger, at a cost of more than 100 million US dollars. Since 2018, the base has been used to target militants from the Islamic State and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Sahel region.

The junta's announcement follows a visit by U.S. officials this week, led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and including Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command. Colonel Amadou Abdramane told Nigerien television on Saturday that the American delegation had not followed diplomatic protocol and that Niger was not informed of the composition of the delegation, the date of its arrival or the order of the day.

He added that the discussions focused on the ongoing military transition in Niger, military cooperation between the two countries and the choice of Niger's partners in the fight against militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Since taking power in July 2023, Niger's junta, like the military rulers of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, has expelled French and European forces and turned to Russia for support .

Niger regrets the intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign Nigerien people the right to choose their partners and the types of partnerships capable of truly helping them fight terrorism, Abdramane said.

Also, the government of Niger strongly denounces the condescending attitude accompanied by threats of reprisals on the part of the head of the American delegation towards the government and people of Niger.

Abdramane did not go so far as to say that American forces should leave. But he said their status and presence were illegal and violated constitutional and democratic rules because, he said, they were imposed unilaterally in 2012.

He said Niger was not aware of the number of U.S. civilian and military personnel on its soil or the amount of equipment deployed and that, under the agreement, the U.S. military had no obligation to respond to any request for help against the militants.

In view of all of the above, the Government of Niger revokes with immediate effect the agreement regarding the status of US military personnel and civilian employees of the US Department of Defense in the territory of the Republic of Niger, Abdramane said.

The U.S. Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the Agadez air base, the United States has invested years and hundreds of millions of dollars in training the Nigerien army. Some of these forces were involved in the July overthrow of Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

In October, Washington officially called the military takeover a coup, triggering U.S. laws limiting the military support and aid it can provide to Niger. But in December, Phee said the United States was ready to restore aid and security ties if Niger met certain conditions.

