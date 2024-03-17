



During a series of 'attacks on Ukraine', a Russian gas pipeline exploded in a massive fireball explosion.

Thousands of Russians gathered outside polling stations on the final day of the presidential election, heeding opposition calls to protest a vote that failed to provide a real alternative to President Vladimir Putin.

Exit polls released minutes after voting closed in Russia's isolated Kaliningrad showed President Putin a clear winner in his fifth election campaign.

They claimed he was expected to win more than 87% of the vote, 11% higher than his 2018 vote total.

Of course, the percentage given to Putin has nothing to do with reality, said Leonid Volkov, Alexei Navalny's chief of staff.

Meanwhile, independent human rights group OVD-Info reported that more than 80 people were arrested in 17 Russian cities as thousands took part in a midday anti-Putin protest.

In Ufa, southern Russia, a man said he was detained after trying to put a photo of Navalny in a ballot box. He told OVD-Info that authorities had threatened to prosecute him for interfering with the work of the Election Commission.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described President Vladimir Putin as tired of power, just as the Kremlin claimed he won a landslide election victory.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 20:27

1710704008For Russia, there are only two possible outcomes.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 19:33

1710702049Germany condemns Russia’s parliamentary elections

Germany's Foreign Ministry has criticized Russia's upcoming presidential election, which will almost certainly result in a fifth term for President Vladimir Putin, as neither free nor fair.

In a statement to X, the Ministry of Defense wrote: #Russia's pseudo-elections are neither free nor fair, and the results will surprise no one. Putin's rule is authoritarian and relies on censorship, repression and violence.

Elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid and another violation of international law.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 19:00

1710700466The former Russian president congratulated President Putin.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev congratulated President Vladimir Putin after exit polls showed that he received more than 87% of the votes in the presidential election.

Congratulations to all enemies of Russia on the brilliant victory of Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation! Medvedev wrote in And thanks to his friends for their support.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 18:34

1710700011Kremlin claims Putin won a landslide victory in occupied Ukraine

The first results of Russia's presidential election, widely suspected of being rigged, have been announced for occupied Ukraine.

Video shows armed soldiers escorting Ukrainian civilians to polling stations in four regions that President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed to Ukraine in September 2022. Kiev says they are being intimidated into voting for the man who ordered them to break into their homes.

Authorities claimed that Putin won 95.23% of the votes in the Donetsk region, 94.12% of the votes in Luhansk, 92.95% of the votes in Zaporizhia, and 88.12% of the votes in Kherson. They say all votes have been counted.

This is not a true reflection of support for Putin in the occupied territories, but rather a sign of how Russia is trying to become popular.

Tom Watling 17 March 2024 18:26

1710698883Exit polls showed Putin winning nearly 90% of the vote.

The first exit poll showed that President Vladimir Putin won about 87.8% of the presidential vote.

These forecasts were published by the Foundation for Public Opinion (FOM).

Exit polls from Project Russia predict Vladimir Putin will win nearly 88% of the vote.

(Telegram)

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 18:08

1710698195Voter turnout exceeded 2018 presidential election, Russian committee says.

The Election Commission claimed that at least 73.33% of Russians voted in the presidential election, a figure that surpassed the final voter turnout in 2018 by almost 5%.

The final vote is currently taking place in Russia's isolated Kaliningrad, an hour behind Moscow.

There were widespread expectations that both voter turnout and the percentage of votes cast for President Vladimir Putin would increase this year compared to 2018, which is seen as a sham election.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 17:56

1710696843Russia officially states that millions of people vote electronically and cast fake votes.

More than 8 million Russians voted electronically in this weekend's presidential election, an election official claimed.

This is the first time in Russia that voters have been allowed to participate in elections electronically.

The Independent was unable to substantiate this claim.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 17:34

1710695513Opinion polls are closed in Moscow and voting is also closed in Russia.

Polling stations in Russia were closed for the first time in three days as President Vladimir Putin looked set to return in an election widely seen as rigged.

The national vote, which was divided into 11 time zones, ended at 8pm Moscow time (5pm GMT). It started at 8 am on March 15th.

Preliminary projections show Putin winning at least 75% of the vote, with nominally pro-peace candidate Vladislav Davankov coming in second with about 14% of the vote.

However, considering that President Putin claimed a vote rate of over 76% in the 2018 presidential election, the preliminary vote counting rate is expected to be higher.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 17:11

WATCH: Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya attends protest against Russian election

As Ms Navalnaya shook hands with protesters, the crowd could be heard chanting her name.

Protesters were also seen holding fake street signs that read Alexei Navalny Street.

This weekend's fake Russian election is widely expected to seal Vladimir Putin's fifth presidential term, which is expected to last at least another six years.

Putin, 71, has little competition. His opponents are in prison or in exile abroad. His most prominent rival, Mr Navalny, died last month in a remote Arctic penal colony.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 17:00

