Winter returns with cold air and snow invading parts of the eastern United States this week





Nearly half of the United States will feel the winter chill this week as cold air returns after days or record-breaking heat.

More than half of the United States will feel the chill of the last day of winter Monday as cold air plunges into the country from Canada after spring-like temperatures allowed millions of people across the country to get a little taste of the warmer weather to come this spring.

This chart shows warm air in the west while the east faces below average temperatures and snow.

(FOX Weather)

Spring officially arrives Tuesday, but that won't be the case for more than 23 million people in the Southeast who are currently under a frost watch and warning stretching from Arkansas to North Carolina.

This graphic shows current frost watches and frost warnings across the Southeast. (FOX Weather)

These alerts include cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas, Memphis, Tennessee, Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to cold air, heavy snow, including lake-effect snow, could slow movement from the Great Lakes to the Northeast and parts of the central Appalachians during the first half of the new week of work.

This latest round of late-season winter weather comes as a powerful low-pressure system moves across Canada, which will contribute to the development of lake-effect snow and dangerous snow squalls in the Great Lakes region during of the first half of the week.

Total snow forecast through Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Cold air crossing the region and moving over the relatively warm Great Lakes will contribute to the development of thick lake-effect snow for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the Tug Hill Plateau in the central part of the state of New York, which could see several inches of snow by the end of the year. when winter weather leaves the area.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said the chance of snowfall would also extend to the upper reaches of the Central Appalachians on Monday and Tuesday.

Low temperatures forecast across the South on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (FOX Weather)

A cold front will also move south and southeast by Monday, bringing much colder air in its wake.

So, how cold will it be in the Southeast? Very cold.

Forecast low temperatures will dip into the 20s and 30s from the Midwest to the Tennessee Valley on Monday, then across the South Central and Southeast by Tuesday.

“Vegetation in these areas is likely to be damaged by frost given the relatively mild temperatures of late winter, so any unprotected sensitive plants could be damaged or killed,” the WPC warned.

The North-East will not escape the end-of-season cold either.

Predicted low temperatures will also drop into the 20s and 30s for the first half of the week, with cities like Pittsburgh, Syracuse in New York and Burlington in Vermont falling below freezing through Wednesday.

The population will face below-average temperatures until Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Warmer air will slowly return to the United States as spring sets in, but not before 180 million people feel the late-season winter chill on Monday. More than 150 million people will still feel the cold on Tuesday, and nearly 90 million will remain below average on Wednesday.

