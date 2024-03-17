The Met Office warned the rain would trigger more than 140 flood warnings in England.





The Met Office has warned people to prepare for the possibility of flooding in more than 140 areas of England and Wales, predicting more rain will fall in the UK in the coming days.

The Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales have issued 20 flood warnings, from near Warminster, Dorchester and Salisbury in the south to Warwick, Birmingham, Keswick and Carmarthen in the north.

A further 122 flood warnings, meaning flooding is possible, are in place across England and Wales, mainly in the south and midlands.

(Environmental Administration)

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Swansea and surrounding areas until 6am on Sunday, with forecasters warning that the city could see as much as 50mm of rain in March, close to the monthly average of 68mm, with 20-30mm expected in wider areas.

National forecasters have warned of more rain during Sunday, although there will be some sunny spells and relatively mild temperatures in the south-east reaching up to 17C.

The Met Office predicts rain will fall across most of England, Wales and Shetland before gradually clearing towards the east. Otherwise it will be sunny, but showers will follow, especially in central England, Northern Ireland and other parts of the North West.

Although most of the rain is expected to clear overnight, further heavy rain is forecast to fall in Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.

Sunday will see a brief, dry and bright interlude for most of us, but it will not last, Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said.

Rain fell across most of England and Wales on Sunday

(Met Office)

Another weather system is scheduled to arrive late Monday, which will continue the somewhat volatile pattern we've been experiencing.

Frequent rain and strong winds dominate the forecast for the week ahead, with much of the UK set to be hit by heavy downpours.

Murlough, Northern Ireland, received the worst rain on Saturday. 27.6mm of rain fell in 24 hours, which is more than a third of the monthly average. Lerwick in Shetland received the most sunlight, with 9.1 hours of sunshine.

