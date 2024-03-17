Netanyahu denounces US criticism of leadership in war against Hamas





TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday denounced growing criticism from the United States, its main ally, of his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, calling calls for new elections totally inappropriate.

In recent days, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the country's top Jewish official and a staunch supporter of Israel, called on Israel to hold new elections, saying Netanyahu had lost his way. President Joe Biden expressed support for Schumer's fine speech and had previously accused Netanyahu of harming Israel due to the huge number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

Netanyahu told Fox News that Israel would never have called new US elections after the September 11, 2001 attacks, and denounced Schumer's comments as inappropriate.

We are not a banana republic, he said. The people of Israel will choose when they hold elections and who they elect, and this is not something that will be imposed on us.

When asked by CNN if he would commit to holding new elections after the war ends, Netanyahu replied that I think that is a decision that is up to the Israeli public.

The United States, which has provided key military and diplomatic support to Israel, has also expressed concerns over a planned Israeli attack on the southern Gaza town of Rafah, where around 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering. displaced. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told Fox that the United States still has not seen an Israeli plan for Rafah.

The United States supports a new round of negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in exchange for the return of Israeli hostages captured during the Hamas attack on October 7.

The Israeli delegation participating in the talks was expected to leave for Qatar after meetings Sunday evening of the Security Cabinet and War Cabinet, which will provide guidance for the negotiations.

Despite the talks, Netanyahu has made clear he will not back down from the fighting that has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. More than five months have passed since Hamas's attack on southern Israel killed 1,200 people and left another 250 hostages.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu said calling for elections now, when polls show he would lose badly, would force Israel to stop fighting and paralyze the country for six months.

Netanyahu also reiterated his determination to attack Hamas in Rafah and said his government had approved military plans for such an operation.

We will operate in Rafah. It will take several weeks and it will happen, he said. The operation is supposed to include the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians, but it is unclear how Israel plans to achieve this.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reiterated his warning that an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah would have serious repercussions for the entire region. Egypt says pushing Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula would jeopardize its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of regional stability.

We are also very concerned about the risks that a large-scale offensive in Rafah would pose to the vulnerable civilian population. This must be avoided at all costs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after her meeting with El-Sissi.

And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after meeting with Netanyahu on Sunday, warned that the more desperate the situation for Gaza residents becomes, the more it raises the question: No matter how important the goal, can it justify such costs? terribly high, or are there other ways to achieve your goal?

Germany is one of Israel's closest allies in Europe and, given memories of the Holocaust, is often cautious when criticizing Israel.

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York and an outspoken critic of Netanyahu, said the prime minister's comments fit with his efforts to find someone else to blame if Israel does not achieve its goal of destroying Hamas .

He is deliberately seeking conflict with the United States so he can blame Biden, Pinkas said.

Both sides have something to gain politically from this conflict. The Biden administration is under increasing pressure from progressive Democrats and some Arab-American supporters to restrict Israel's war against Hamas. Netanyahu, meanwhile, wants to show his nationalist base that he can withstand global pressure, even from that of Israel's closest ally.

But pressure is also coming from home, with thousands of people protesting again Saturday evening in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's government and calling for new elections and a deal to release the hostages. Much of the Israeli public wants an agreement, fearing that the hostages will be held in poor conditions and that time is running out to repatriate them alive.

The Israeli offensive has driven most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents from their homes. A quarter of Gaza's population is starving, UN says

Airdrops by the United States and other countries continue, while deliveries on a new sea route have begun, but humanitarian groups say more land routes and fewer Israeli restrictions are needed to respond meaningfully to humanitarian needs.

Of course, we should deliver humanitarian aid by road. Of course, we should now have at least two or three more entry points into Gaza, chef Jos Andrs of World Central Kitchen, who was organizing the tons of food delivered by sea, told NBC.

Gaza's health ministry said at least 31,645 Palestinians were killed during the war. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children account for two-thirds of the deaths.

Israel says Hamas is responsible for civilian deaths because it operates in dense residential areas.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that the bodies of 92 people killed in Israeli bombings had been taken to Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours. Hospitals also received 130 injured people, the press release said.

At least 11 members of the Thabet family, including five children and a woman, were killed in an airstrike in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and a Associated Press reporter. The body of a child lay among the dead.

Nessman reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writer Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed.

