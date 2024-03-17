RUSSIA ELECTIONS – LIVE: Putin declares fake victory as thousands protest with Navalny's widow





During a series of 'attacks on Ukraine', a Russian gas pipeline exploded in a massive fireball explosion.

President Vladimir Putin claimed he won the Russian presidential election after exit polls showed he would receive more than 87% of the votes in rigged votes.

At his campaign headquarters, President Putin thanked those who voted for him and expressed special gratitude to our fighters on the line of contact, mentioning the soldiers fighting in the war in Ukraine.

He also argued that the results show that Russia is building the common will of its people.

His victory speech, which was certain to happen even before the vote was cast, came hours after thousands of protesters headed to polling places at noon to demonstrate against Putin.

Among those attending the Berlin protest was Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

In a message after the event, she said she had written her husband's name on the ballot she submitted to the Russian embassy in the German capital. She thanked everyone who came out to support the opposition.

The real winner of today's Russian election is Yulia Navalnaya, says former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1710712819Navalny's widow joins thousands of protesters as exit polls give Putin predictable victory in sham election

Yulia Navalnaya, who supported her late husband's call for people to flock to polling stations to campaign against Putin at noon, waited in line outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin for six hours before voting.

After leaving the building, she told the crowd that she had waited in a line that stretched more than a kilometer and snaked through several streets to write her husband's name on the ballot.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 22:00

Putin mentions Navalny's name in victory speech for first time in 11 years

As President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the rigged presidential election, he mentioned Alexei Navalny's name for the first time in more than a decade.

It's about Mr. Navalny. Yes, he passed away. While this is always a tragic event, there have been other incidents of people dying in prison. Didn't that happen in America? Of course it is, President Putin said.

There are widespread suspicions that Russian authorities killed Mr Navalny last month in an Arctic Circle penal colony where he was being held on trumped-up charges of extremism.

Putin added that just days before Navalny's death, his officials passed a proposal to release Navalny without providing any evidence.

He said it happens. What can you do? Life is like that.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 21:33

1710709219British cabinet minister accuses Russia of fake election

The British Foreign and Defense Ministers criticized the Russian presidential election, suggesting that President Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in exit polls.

In Russia, the vote was closed due to illegal elections held on Ukrainian territory, lack of voter choice and lack of independent OSCE monitoring, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said. This is not what a free and fair election looks like.

“President Putin may have stolen another election, but he will not steal Ukraine,” Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The UK will work with its allies to stop this thief by increasing our collective support for Ukraine. As history has shown, we must stop dictators and dictators. Otherwise, they just keep stealing more.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 21:00

1710708957Yulia Navalnaya thanks supporters of the noon anti-Putin protest

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of opposition figure Alexei Navanly, thanked the thousands who came out today to support the 'Noon Against Putin' campaign on the final day of Russia's rigged elections.

“I am so grateful to the wonderful and best people who stood in line at the polling place for 6 hours starting at 12pm today,” he said.

Thank you for coming – I cry and laugh. Thank you for your endless shout outs Yulia. We are with you Navalny and tell you that we have given you back hope. In fact, of course, the opposite is true. It is you, not me, who gives me hope that everything is not in vain and that I will continue to fight.

Thank you to everyone who came from all cities around the world. You are my support and support. I love you all very much.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 20:55

1710707229Ukrainian president accuses Russia of fake election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described President Vladimir Putin as tired of power, just as the Kremlin claimed he won a landslide election victory.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 20:27

1710704008For Russia, there are only two possible outcomes.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 19:33

1710702049Germany condemns Russia’s parliamentary elections

Germany's Foreign Ministry has criticized Russia's upcoming presidential election, which will almost certainly result in a fifth term for President Vladimir Putin, as neither free nor fair.

In a statement to X, the Ministry of Defense wrote: #Russia's pseudo-elections are neither free nor fair, and the results will surprise no one. Putin's rule is authoritarian and relies on censorship, repression and violence.

Elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine are invalid and another violation of international law.

Tom WatlingMarch 17, 2024 19:00

1710700466The former Russian president congratulated President Putin.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev congratulated President Vladimir Putin after exit polls showed that he received more than 87% of the votes in the presidential election.

Congratulations to all enemies of Russia on the brilliant victory of Vladimir Putin in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation! Medvedev wrote in And thanks to his friends for their support.

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 18:34

1710700011Kremlin claims Putin won a landslide victory in occupied Ukraine

The first results of Russia's presidential election, widely suspected of being rigged, have been announced for occupied Ukraine.

Video shows armed soldiers escorting Ukrainian civilians to polling stations in four regions that President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed to Ukraine in September 2022. Kiev says they are being intimidated into voting for the man who ordered them to break into their homes.

Authorities claimed that Putin won 95.23% of the votes in the Donetsk region, 94.12% of the votes in Luhansk, 92.95% of the votes in Zaporizhia, and 88.12% of the votes in Kherson. They say all votes have been counted.

This is not a true reflection of support for Putin in the occupied territories, but rather a sign of how Russia is trying to become popular.

Tom Watling 17 March 2024 18:26

1710698883Exit polls showed Putin winning nearly 90% of the vote.

The first exit poll showed that President Vladimir Putin won about 87.8% of the presidential vote.

These forecasts were published by the Foundation for Public Opinion (FOM).

Exit polls from Project Russia predict Vladimir Putin will win nearly 88% of the vote.

(Telegram)

Tom WatlingMar 17, 2024 18:08

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ukraine-war-putin-elections-2024-results-news-b2513910.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

