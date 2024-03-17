British activists seek tax boycott over 'genocide' in Gaza





Dissatisfaction is growing in Britain over the government's continued support for Israel's war in Gaza.[Getty]

Amid growing pressure to end Israel's brutal and indiscriminate war on Gaza, pro-Palestinian campaigners have launched a new campaign aimed at getting British citizens to use their power as taxpayers to demand change.

The No Tax on Genocide campaign accuses Britain of complicity in Israel's war that has killed more than 30,000 people and argues that individuals and businesses have the right to stop paying tax.

Influenced by Dont Pay UK, a campaign to boycott energy bills that would have forced the UK government to freeze energy prices in 2022, pro-Palestinian campaigners argue that they pay taxes to governments they aid and support in accordance with international law. Promoting genocide is illegal.

“A lot of people want to do more, right? They go out to protests. People even take direct action. We see all kinds of mobilization for Palestine. The biggest frustration is, 'How can I use my power?' ‘Do I have it? What kind of strength should I use?’ ‘Do I have it?’” Ashish Prashar, co-founder of the Campaign Against Genocide, told The New Arab.

“A group of lawyers I work with discovered that this was perfectly legal because of certain laws passed in the UK and the Rome Statute that we ratified for the ICC. There was actually a way you could do it, not genocide or mass murder. “If you commit, aid or abet an atrocity, you are at fault, either personally or as a business, for paying taxes to the government.”

Prashar added that tax resistance is not a new concept.

He said the tactic was firmly entrenched in the “British psyche of how to remind politicians that they work for us.”

As the UK energy protest movement gains popularity in 2022, Prashar highlights the British government's arming and providing political cover for Israel, arguing that tax protests can be an effective method of solidarity and collective action for Palestinians.

Prashar, who is working with Salma Kalisvaart of the British Palestine Liberation Movement and activist Chris Coverdale, is hoping to collect 100,000 pledges for his campaign.

If this happens, those who signed the pledge will be told to notify local and national tax authorities and begin withholding taxes.

Small, pro-Palestinian businesses have already done so, Prashar argued.

“They have already basically sent a message to HMRC saying we don’t pay tax and our employees don’t want to pay tax, and HMRC has responded. [their query] But they did not ask for taxes. Because they had no legal feet to stand on.”

Prashar said the British government could come under increasing pressure to reform its stance on supporting Israel in its military campaign against the Gaza Strip amid growing opposition from the British public.

What better way to stop arms transfers to Israel, and what better way to stop political and financial support for Israel than to take money away from the government to do so? “Is there any way to do nothing?”

“There are 30 to 40 million people in the UK who actually pay taxes. It only takes 10 per cent to really cripple this government. It takes 3 million people to change energy policy. We need 3 to 4 million people. I want it.

“And when you look at the scale of the march, the scale of the large groups that have come together to support Palestine and human rights, I don’t think this is a difficult number for everyone to achieve. They will stop paying their taxes,” Prashar added.

The New Arab approached the Foreign Office for comment, but it did not respond to a request for comment.

In response to a request for comment, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) referred The New Arab to a government website that provides information about what happens if you do not pay your tax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newarab.com/news/uk-activists-seek-tax-boycott-over-gaza-genocide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos