Excuse for overreach: Family's outrage over British police restraint death | police





A man who died after being restrained mostly on the ground by five police officers for nearly an hour after a 999 caller reported he was behaving strangely is one of more than 40 people who have since died in controversial incidents in the UK. It's a name. fig.

Bodyworn camera footage captured Polish engineer Christian Kilkowski, 32, saying he feared he would be killed when police caught him outside his home in Diss, Norfolk, in August 2020.

When the ambulance arrived, he was biting his arm and tongue in pain, struggling to breathe and bleeding. An inquest later heard in 2022 that he had taken amphetamines, but not at a fatal dose, and that Norfolk Police's serious failure to use restraint had contributed to his death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct recommended further training but cleared the police of liability, saying in its report that Kilkowski suffered from acute behavioral disorder (ABD).

His death was listed as drug-related on the death certificate, with ABD exacerbated by physical activity and police restraint listed as contributing factors.

However, this name is fiercely debated within the medical community, with roots in pseudoscience, and is not a diagnosis recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). The original evidence that underpinned the conditions that claimed 32 black women found dead in Miami in the 1980s died suddenly after going into a state of excited delirium fueled by sex and cocaine was actually discovered to be pseudoscience. That she was murdered.

Nonetheless, references to this condition, now more commonly known in the UK as acute conduct disorder, continue to be controversial. It is now most commonly used to describe people who are agitated or behave strangely, usually due to mental illness, drug use, or both. According to guidelines from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, ABD is an umbrella term used to describe a condition characterized by symptoms such as numbness to pain, increased muscle strength and increased heart rate.

Labels have come under increased scrutiny in recent years. In the United States, excited delirium (ED) emerged as an issue during the trial of the police officer involved in the murder of George Floyd.

Last January, Things Fell Apart, a podcast hosted by journalist Jon Ronson, detailed how police and lobbyists in the United States used excited delirium as an explanation in court after hundreds of people were killed by Tasers over the years. The American Medical Association and other influential health groups have rejected the term as a cause of death or diagnosis due to concerns that it is being used to describe police intervention.

Campaigners are concerned about a similar pattern in the UK, where ABD is routinely cited as a factor in the sudden and mysterious deaths following police encounters, mainly of black men and ethnic minorities.

Research by charities Inquest, the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the Observer found that police surveillance reports and investigations into at least 44 cases of restraint since 2005 cited acute behavioral disorders and excited delirium as causes or contributing factors to death. , including as recently as last month. Deborah Coles, executive director of Inquest, said it was undoubtedly used in some cases to downplay the inherently dangerous use of restraints.

Joshua Ball died after being taken into custody in 2018. Before handcuffing him, Staffordshire Police discussed whether they believed he had ABD. Photo: Family handout

It's a fear she shares with Stephen Ball, whose son Joshua Ball, 26, died after being taken into custody in 2018. Staffordshire Police discussed whether he suffered from ABD or ED before handcuffing Stephen Ball and spitting on his head, noting he would be presenting. He is anxious, has trouble speaking, and has a high body temperature.

At the time, Ball had been taking cocaine, was acting strangely and was bleeding from a stomach wound after members of the public threw stones at him. The police account of the incident mentions excited delirium and adds: He is very agitated and I don't think it is life threatening.

Father-of-one Ball, described by his family as a cocky brat, later suffered two heart attacks. The investigation concluded rock injuries and cocaine use were likely factors, but highlighted concerns about inappropriate police restraints and the use of spits. The police watchdog report, which referred to ABD and referred one officer for further training, concluded that the use of force was necessary, reasonable and proportionate after determining there was no disciplinary case to answer.

Stephen Ball said he feared the ABD and ED would provide a blind excuse for police use of force under the pretext of preventing harm. It gives the deterrents the following excuse: “So what else can we do?” he said. Seeing Joshua for the first and last time on video told me that he needed treatment, not further violence or physical restraint.

Staffordshire Police said Ball's death was untimely and tragic. Regarding the mention of excited delirium in the police record, it said: We haven't used the term excited delirium for some time. The phrase emotionally or mentally distressed, referred to in the College of Policing guidelines, is now used to describe an individual who may behave in an unexpected, extreme or challenging way as a result of mental health problems or emotional distress. , and sometimes caused by self-medication.

Acute behavioral disorders were also mentioned in the case of Mued Bashir, 29, a Sudanese man who died in 2021 after being confined in the bedroom of his family's home in Newport, South Wales. Speaking to the Observer afterward At the inquest into Mued's death last month, his family described him as a loving, smiling hip-hop enthusiast who cared for his poor mother and dreamed of opening his own restaurant.

Mued Bashir, who died after being stopped by police in Newport in 2021 Photo: Family handout

His mental health had deteriorated in the days before his death, and worsened on the morning of February 17, 2021, after taking cocaine. His parents called his GP and dialed 999 for help. The police arrived before the paramedics.

Police later said they were concerned Muaid, who has previous convictions related to possession of marijuana and pepper spray, may have been armed. However, upon entering his room, they found him lying on the floor in his underwear with his feet up, and said he appeared to be suffering from mental problems. They handcuffed him, bound his ankles and knees, and restrained him as he convulsed, moaned and cried out.

Mouayed's health, including his oxygen levels, deteriorated and he lost consciousness. He later suffered a heart attack. The investigation concluded that he had taken an unknown amount of cocaine and developed symptoms consistent with ABD. The IOPC found that the use of force was reasonable.

Before restraining Mouayed and in subsequent incident forms, officers said they believed he was suffering from ABD. Mued's younger brother, Mohanad Bashir, 35, said he took no responsibility after Mued's death and said he needed medical help rather than imprisonment.

He said he was concerned that ABD could be used as a shield or cover for defects and called for its use to be reviewed. It's a pattern. Many young black men who die in police custody fall into the ABD category, he said. They treated him like a criminal rather than a person in desperate need.

