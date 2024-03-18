US welcomes new governments in fight against spyware, seeing more US personnel targeted





The Biden administration welcomes six new countries to a US-led pact to combat phone-hacking spyware as US officials tell CNN the administration continues to find new cases of members of the US government being targeted by technology considered a threat to national security and counterintelligence. threat.

We are aggressively and intensively trying to identify and confirm more cases of members of the US government whose phones have been targeted by commercially available spyware, a US National Security Council official told CNN. United.

A year ago, the Biden administration estimated at 50 the number of members of the U.S. government suspected or confirmed to have been targeted by spyware. That number has increased since then, the NSC official said, declining to quantify the increase in cases while saying the technology's counterintelligence and national security risks remain high.

Spyware is malware used to break into mobile phones, turning them into listening devices and harvesting their contacts. The market for commercial spyware has exploded over the past decade, as companies from Israel to North Macedonia sold their services and many governments were willing buyers.

A key part of America's anti-spyware strategy is convincing allies not to do business with spyware companies whose tools could be used against American diplomats or to surveil dissidents and journalists on the ground. American.

Poland and Ireland, two countries believed to have played a role in spyware abuse in the past, are among the new signatories to the anti-spyware pact, a move that U.S. officials tout as a sign of growing momentum growing world to combat what constitutes widespread abuse. surveillance technology. Poland's prime minister has claimed the previous government used spyware on a long list of victims. The US Treasury Department this month sanctioned an Ireland-based company for its alleged involvement in the spyware industry.

Other countries that have joined the pledge to combat spyware include Finland, Germany, Japan and South Korea, according to the White House. The announcement will take place this week in Seoul at the Democracy Summit, an annual gathering of democratic governments from around the world.

Eleven countries, including the United States and its Five Eyes allies, signed this commitment last year that any commercial use of spyware by our governments is consistent with respect for universal human rights, the rule of law, as well as civil rights and freedoms.

More than two years ago, top counterintelligence and national security officials sounded the alarm when they began discovering that dozens of members of the U.S. government were being targeted by invasive commercial spyware . They included a dozen State Department employees stationed in Africa whose iPhones were hacked with spyware developed by Israeli company NSO Group, CNN reported.

Governments that use spyware on U.S. personnel could attempt to collect intelligence on targeted phones or monitor people from their own countries who meet with U.S. diplomats, the NSC official said. The official declined to name the governments involved.

The risk is acute: Some spyware vendors have a very close relationship with a foreign government or are clearly under the control of a foreign government, the NSC official said, declining to elaborate.

At least 74 countries have contracted with private companies to obtain commercial spyware, U.S. intelligence agencies said this month in their annual threat assessment.

A U.S. government-wide study of the risks spyware poses to U.S. interests has been launched, including whether U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies are contracting with the same spyware companies. spyware whose tools other governments used to monitor American diplomats.

The Biden administration's review did not identify widespread use of commercial spyware within the federal government, the official said in a rare interview on the subject. But U.S. officials have been alarmed by spyware vendors' very aggressive efforts to market their hacking tools to various U.S. agencies, the official told CNN.

The FBI, for example, confirmed in 2022 that it had purchased a testing license for NSO Group's Pegasus software. The FBI did not use Pegasus in its investigations, according to the bureau.

Alarmed by the lack of visibility into U.S. government agencies' use of commercial spyware, the White House issued an executive order last year banning agencies from using spyware considered or implicated in a threat to national security. in human rights violations.

If you think your use of some of these tools is going to remain discreet in your own system, think again, the NSC official said, paraphrasing U.S. advice to its allies. And we are an example of that, the official added, referring to the fact that the FBI purchased a testing license for Pegasus and that the tool was allegedly used by other governments on American diplomats.

The Biden administration has sanctioned and restricted visas for spyware sellers and banned U.S. companies from doing business with others. But it can't do much on its own to shake up a lucrative spyware market.

Spyware companies often hide behind opaque structures and businesses to stay in business, according to U.S. officials and researchers who track the companies. White House officials met with U.S. venture capital firms this month to warn them of the risks that their investments could inadvertently fuel the growth of spyware.

“We are concerned about the influx of capital and capital that people may not realize is actually being used to fuel risks for Americans,” the NSC official said.

