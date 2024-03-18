Russia is undermining its crucial West African ally's relationship with the United States, officials say





CNN-

A key U.S. partner in northwest Africa is turning to Russia, amid warnings from the top U.S. commander on the continent that Russians are trying to seize the entire Sahel region by Africa.

Niger, which for nearly a decade has been a crucial fulcrum for U.S. counterterrorism operations in the region, announced Saturday that it was ending the agreement that allows U.S. military and civilian personnel to operate in the country since 2014.

The announcement comes days after a tense meeting between Niger's military junta, which seized power in a July 2023 coup, and U.S. diplomatic and military officials, including Gen. Michael Langley, commander of the Command for Africa, and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security. During that meeting, the U.S. delegation expressed concern about Russia's escalating military presence in Niger, officials said, and particularly about the future of Air Base 101 in Niger's capital and upon its cession to the Russians. » officials said.

The discussion angered junta leaders, who felt they were being lectured to, despite the fact that the United States cut off much of its military and foreign aid to Niger late last year , following the coup d'état.

Regarding the choice of diplomatic, strategic and military partners, the government of Niger regrets the desire of the American delegation to deny the sovereign people of Niger the right to choose their partners and the types of partnerships likely to help them truly fight against terrorism, even if the United States of America has decided unilaterally to suspend all cooperation between our two countries, Colonel. Major Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the Nigerien army, said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the US delegation had a condescending attitude towards Nigeriens.

Intensifying military cooperation between Russia and Niger is at the heart of the conflict between the United States and Niger's junta, officials said. Russia and Niger agreed to strengthen military ties in January, the Russian Defense Ministry said at the time.

Yet even though U.S. counterterrorism operations and training of the Nigerien military were largely halted after the coup, the junta did not ask the United States to leave, even after expelling French troops and breaking remaining ties with the EU at the end of 2023.

Several junta leaders have worked and trained by the United States as part of U.S. security cooperation with the country over the years. And the Pentagon has been eager to maintain a military presence in the country, with many administration officials saying it is vital to combating terrorism in the region and arguing that it is feasible even amid political unrest. who reign there.

Today, however, U.S. military officials worry that with Russia's growing presence in Niger, the Kremlin has gained another foothold in the Sahel region and that the West is losing influence, said a military source familiar with the situation.

Langley, the AFRICOM commander, told lawmakers this month that the United States had been flooded with Russian disinformation across Africa in previous years, allowing Russia to fuel much of the instability in the Sahel.

He added that Russia and China wanted the land. They want power projection capabilities. But I think that [an] accelerated pace, the Russian Federation is really seeking to seize Central Africa as well as the Sahel.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Saturday that the United States remains in contact with the junta, which calls itself the National Council for the Preservation of the Fatherland, or CNSP.

We are aware of the statement from Niger's CNSP, which follows frank discussions this week in Niamey about our concerns about the trajectory of the CNSP, Miller said in a statement. We are in contact with the CNSP and will provide further updates as necessary.

It is not yet clear whether the military junta in Niger will actually force the U.S. military out of the country, where U.S. forces have been conducting counterterrorism operations and training the Nigerien military since 2014.

If the United States were forced to withdraw, counterterrorism efforts in the region could suffer, officials said. U.S. drone flights from an air base in Agadez, Niger, have given the United States the ability to monitor threats in the Sahel region from a relatively close and stable position, especially as violent terrorist organizations have carried out a growing number of attacks in neighboring Mali. and Burkina Faso.

Officials also fear that the withdrawal of the roughly 650 U.S. troops stationed in Niger would leave a void that Islamist militants and Russian mercenaries, including what remains of the Wagner Group, would try to exploit.

Russia has kept its focus on Niger as U.S.-Niger relations have deteriorated. In December, the Kremlin reopened its embassy in neighboring Burkina Faso, positioning itself closer to Niger's capital, and stepped up efforts to court Niger's military junta, a senior intelligence official told CNN.

Part of the attraction for Niger is that Russia can offer to sell its own weapons and equipment without the same conditions of respect for human rights and international law that are demanded by the United States, the official said. And for a country seeking an immediate supply of military hardware, Russia is able to sell its weapons much faster than the United States. In exchange, Russia benefits from the region's natural resources, another official said, including Niger's gold mines.

Abdramane, the Nigerien military spokesperson, said on Saturday that Russia is a partner with whom Niger deals on a state-to-state basis, in accordance with military cooperation agreements signed with the previous government, to acquire the military equipment necessary for its fight against the terrorists who killed thousands of innocent Nigerian victims, under the indifferent gaze of a large part of the international community.

US-Nigeria relations deteriorated rapidly. Late last year, the United States believed the junta government was in a better situation, according to the senior intelligence official, and was refocusing on combating the rise of violent extremist organizations in West Africa. These groups include ISIS-Sahel and Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam Wal-Musliminim, more commonly known as JNIM, a radical Islamist organization operating in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

A reduction in U.S. surveillance missions in the region following the coup in Niger gave ISIS-Sahel and JNIM an opportunity to expand, the official said. But even with reduced cooperation between the United States and Niger, the U.S. military's goal remained the same: providing support to counter the spread of extremist organizations. Several European countries share this goal, offering some support to the junta, the official noted.

But as Russia exerts increased pressure and the United States limits what it can provide to Niger under the law due to the coup designation, the Niger government has cracked down even harder on the presence remaining Western military in the country, the sources said. U.S. operations in the country require stricter oversight and approval from Nigeriens, even as the Russian presence in the country is increasingly visible.

Northwest Africa is being divided in real time by a half-dozen or more countries, one of the officials said, and the United States is losing its footing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/17/politics/niger-us-military-junta-russia/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos