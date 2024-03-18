Migrant arrested at border admits to terrorist plan to 'make a bomb' in the United States





An illegal migrant who was arrested while trying to cross the border illegally has reportedly admitted to being a member of Hezbollah and intending to “make a bomb”.

Basel Bassel Ebbadi, a 22-year-old Lebanese migrant, was caught sneaking across the border near El Paso, Texas, last week, telling interrogating agents that his final destination was New York and that he intended to “try to make a trip”. bomb” once he arrived at his destination, according to an article in the New York Post.

Further interviews with Ebbadi revealed that he trained with Hezbollah for seven years and also served as an active weapons guard for another four years, according to the report. His training within the group focused on “jihad” and the “killing of people who were not Muslims,” he reportedly told investigators.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands on a cliff searching for migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Sasabe, Arizona. (Salwan Georges/Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed terrorist group that has launched attacks in Israel, including recent strikes against the country following the Hamas terrorist attack in October and Israel's subsequent invasion of Gaza.

But Ebbadi apparently told investigators he was interested in leaving the group because he “didn't want to kill people,” while adding that “once you're in, you can't get out.”

Nonetheless, Ebadi was placed in isolation and referred to the Tactical Terrorism Response Team (TTRT) after allegedly making “terrorist threats against personnel.”

Documents obtained by the New York Post showed he was slated for deportation from the United States, although it was unclear which country he would be sent back to.

A cloned U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was seized south of the border by Mexican authorities after agents noticed suspicious activity nearby. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

According to the report, border agents encountered 98 people who were on a terrorist watch list in fiscal year 2022, a number that increased to 172 in 2023. In the first four months of fiscal year 2024, border agents encountered 59 of these people.

The security situation at the border is the subject of an ongoing battle among Washington lawmakers, with House Republicans blaming the chaos on the Biden administration and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. At the same time, the White House highlighted the failure of its attempt to support bipartisan border legislation that it said would have helped ease the crisis.

A view of the border in El Paso, Texas (Kelly Laco/Fox News Digital)

Meanwhile, data from U.S. Customs and Border Projections shows border crossings in fiscal 2024 continue to reach recent highs, peaking at nearly 302,000 in December. This number was almost 70,000 higher than the previous year, which was already higher than the approximately 180,000 encounters in 2022 and the 74,000 seen in December 2021.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

