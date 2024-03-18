Why not us ? NC State men's basketball ends improbable run with ACC championship win over No. 1 seed UNC | Sports





Why not us ?

That's the mantra NC State men's basketball carried into the ACC tournament, despite finishing the regular season on a four-game losing streak and losing seven of its final nine games. At first, it seemed like a cheesy slogan for a team looking for any hope, especially considering how weak the Wolfpack's play was heading into the tournament.

But after overcoming a double-digit deficit against Louisville in the first round and taking care of Syracuse in the second round, those three words not only instilled confidence in the team members, but in all of Wolfpack Nation.

This gave NC State a seemingly illusory confidence that it could beat anyone, and it proved it when it beat Duke in the third round as a heavy underdog. The Wolfpack beat the Blue Devils despite playing their third game in three days, while Duke played its first.

Why not us ?

That message started to carry real weight after the win over the Blue Devils, and despite Virginia having a two-days rest advantage in the semifinals, it seemed like the Wolfpack were the favorites against the Cavaliers. In need of a miracle shot from graduate guard Michael O'Connell, the Pack advanced to the championship game against UNC-Chapel Hill.

Now there was an overwhelming belief that NC State could hoist the tournament trophy thanks in part to the team rallying around the question: Why not us?

And that irrational swagger culminated in an ACC championship when the Wolfpack (22-14, 9-11 ACC) beat the No. 1 seed Tar Heels (27-7, 17-3 ACC) 84-76 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

This makes NC State the first team in ACC tournament history to win five games in five days, and the second school to win five straight games for a conference championship. The other school was UConn 2011, led by Kemba Walker and all they did was win the national championship.

This is also the Packs' first ACC championship since 1987, when Jim Valvano was on the NC State sidelines. Speaking of coaches, head coach Kevin Keatts was criticized all season for what appeared to be another missed NCAA tournament during his tenure. Rumors swirled that Keatts would be fired if NC State didn't win the conference title, so he decided he wanted to keep his job and won the whole thing.

In just five days, Keatts went from public enemy No. 1 in Raleigh to Pack fans wanting to give him a lifetime contract. Although it's not a lifetime contract, Keatts gets an automatic two-year extension if he wins the conference crown.

While graduate guard DJ Horne and graduate forward DJ Burns combined for 49 points against the Tar Heels, NC State pulled off the miraculous feat of winning five games in five days thanks to a complete team effort.

Junior forward Mohamed Diarra pulled down the most rebounds in ACC Tournament history and capped his dominant run with an 11-point, 14-rebound performance against the Tar Heels. Diarra was the hardest working player on the pitch in every match, while observing Ramadan. His infectious energy and passion brought the Wolfpack to life despite being at full capacity in recent days.

Then there's graduate guard Michael O'Connell, who has suddenly become a reliable scorer for NC State. The Stanford transfer scored in double figures in all five games after just three times in the regular season. His offensive outburst earned him the nickname Tournament Mike, and of course, he'll forever be an NC State legend after hitting the all-time shot in the semifinals.

Now you know how improbable it is to win five games in five days and how physically demanding it is. That showed in the championship game, when graduate guard Casey Morsell was in and out of the game with cramps and a groin injury. Despite running on empty, Morsell continued to fight, playing pest-type defense against Tar Heels superstar RJ Davis.

Davis scored a game-high 30 points, but Morsell made him work on every shot, allowing Davis to shoot just 10-26 from the field and 4-13 from 3. While giving it his all on defense and dealing with injuries, Morsell hit a clutch 3-pointer with just over minutes left to give the Wolfpack an eight-point lead.

Finally, there are the two DJs who carried NC State all season and had their best performances in the biggest game. Burns scored 20 points while also doing his best Nikola Jokic impersonation, dishing out seven assists, including six in the first half.

As for Horne, tears streamed down his face after the final whistle, realizing he had won the championship in his hometown after a courageous 29-point game in the final. After missing the first round due to injury, Horne looked no worse for the rest of the match, scoring 16 or more in three of the four matches he played.

With a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, NC State enjoys a stress-free Selection Sunday. All the Wolfpack has to worry about is where to buy plane tickets once the committee determines which seed it is and which region it plays in.

Now, NC State will look to finish its season on an 11-game winning streak, needing to win six in a row for the national championship. And one thing is certain, the Wolfpack will continue to rally behind three words.

Why not us ?

