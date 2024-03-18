Republican Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has a message for GOPers who 'don't like' Trump





Join Fox News to access this content

Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email address and pressing Continue, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. To have problems? Click here.

Former President Trump was joined by several Republican allies at a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he urged voters to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

In his remarks, Trump criticized President Biden, calling him “a great threat to our democracy” and “the worst president in American history” and his border policies. The 45th president also urged voters to support Moreno, an Ohio businessman who is running to help Republicans win a crucial seat and potentially overturn the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Moreno returned the favor during his speech, urging voters to support Trump, and he had a special message for Republicans who “don't like” the former president.

“I'm so tired of Republicans saying, 'I support President Trump's policies, but I don't like the man,'” Moreno said, drawing some reaction from the crowd. “He is a good man. He is a great American. This man wakes up every day fighting for us, fighting for this country. He loves this country like no other leader of this nation ever has love.”

TRUMP REVEALS 'FIRST ACTIONS' HE WILL TAKE AS PRESIDENT DURING OHIO RALLY, HAMMERING BIDEN'S BORDER POLICIES

Former Republican President Donald Trump, right, greets Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno during a rally at Dayton International Airport Saturday in Vandalia, Ohio. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Moreno will face Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

The winner will face US Senator Sherrod Brown, considered a particularly vulnerable Democrat, in November for his third term.

Trump's choice for Ohio senator gained several endorsements ahead of the crucial primary election.

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., supported Moreno in a statement last month.

“I'm excited to support Bernie Moreno as Ohio's next U.S. Senator. Bernie is a strong conservative who will put America first and help undo the damage caused by Joe Biden and the radical left's agenda.”

GOP SENATOR ENDORSES OHIO SENATE CANDIDATE SUPPORTED BY TRUMP TO CONFRONT VULNERABLE DEMOCRAT

“Bernie is the type of senator we need to help our country get back on track for America's working families. Bernie will be a fierce voice for the forgotten men and women of this country, and I I look forward to working with him in the United States Senate.”

He is also supported by fellow Ohioans Sen. JD Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who both spoke at Saturday's rally.

“What we had under President Trump was a guy who did what he said he was going to do,” Jordan said. “He was incredible. He said he would cut taxes, he did it. He said he would cut regulations, he did it. He said he would put conservatives on the field , He did it.”

Trump heads to Ohio with his Republican influence on the line in contentious Republican Senate primary

Moreno also gained support from former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., former Chairman of the House Reps. Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., Reps. Max Miller, R-Ga. Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio and Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rand Paul, R-Ky., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Roger Marshall , R-Kan., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno listens as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Dayton International Airport Saturday in Vandalia, Ohio. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to his website, Moreno is a former luxury car dealership magnate who purchased a struggling Mercedes-Benz dealership in Cleveland in 2005. He has described himself as a “political outsider” and an autodidact.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With a background reminiscent of Trump's, he quickly became Trump's global favorite for the nomination.

Julia Johnson of Fox News Digitals contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ohio-republican-senate-candidate-bernie-moreno-special-message-gop-members-dont-like-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos