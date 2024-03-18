



The Department for Transport (DfT) today published 11 plans for driver press releases and position papers, some of which lead the way for low-traffic areas (LTNs).

Buried among these documents is a report commissioned by Chancellor Rishi Sunak supposedly aimed at discrediting LTN. It's the opposite.

Low-traffic areas: LTNs are effective in achieving results in reducing traffic volume on internal roads, according to a research report published on Sunday 17 March.

Additionally, the LTN has been successful in improving air quality on internal roads, while street crime has been reduced and road safety has improved within the LTN.

Citing international evidence, the DfTs report states: International evidence supports the findings of the UK LTN. Barcelona's tactical urbanization interventions significantly reduced traffic levels on intervention streets from 2019 to 2021, with an average relative reduction of approximately 14.8% and a total relative reduction of 13.6% across all intervention streets.

People living in areas where rat runs have been eliminated have a better quality of life, a DfT report shows. By reducing traffic and emissions, LTNs can contribute to a cleaner and safer environment within the scheme. This in turn can encourage active travel and improve quality of life.

A Department for Transport (DfT) report confirms that LTNs are also good for the economy. International evidence shows that low-traffic, car-free pedestrianization schemes are succeeding in creating attractive destinations for both residents and retailers. This is reflected in sale prices and property prices.

The DfTs study notes that several studies, including in San Francisco, California, and Toronto, Ontario, found that cyclists and pedestrians generally spent more per month in commercial areas than visitors who arrived by car or public transportation. For example, in Copenhagens Street, pedestrianization increased sales by 30% in one year, and in New York City's Times Square, pedestrianization increased economic activity by 22% between 2007 and 2011.

In a press release announcing a crackdown on anti-driver road schemes and a blanket 20mph limit that would prioritize local consent, the DfT said out loud there were concerns from emergency services that delays for crews stuck in LTNs could potentially put lives at risk. .

That's a pretty dramatic claim. However, it is not based on the DfT research report. This indicates that LTN does not have a negative impact on the response time of emergency vehicles.

Despite overwhelming evidence from government reports that LTNs are hugely popular and working towards their targets to reduce rat infestations, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said in a key press release issued today: , is fairer, cheaper, and helps people travel in the way that best suits them.

In an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg programme, Harper said the proposals were very reasonable and that it would be fine if the council listened to our guidance.

If not, you'll have to think about other arrangements for future financing and things like that.

Threats to pull funding from already cash-strapped councils include blocking access to the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority database, which matches vehicle registration information with owners. This would prevent councils from fining drivers for crossing LTNs, but would require an unlikely change to the law just months before a heated election.

Clyde Loakes, deputy leader of the Labor-led Waltham Forest council, told the Guardian that removing DVLA access would destroy our popular and successful active travel scheme, put students at risk and reduce priority parking for residents. They told us that plan fraud could happen and that our important discount trip would be ruined. A system for the elderly and the disabled.

In response to today's numerous press releases, the Local Government Association said: Some of them criticized a lack of consultation with residents.

Low-traffic neighborhoods are popular because they can reduce traffic and encourage more people to walk, ride, or cycle, making neighborhoods safer and improving air quality.

The council is already consulting with all residents and businesses to find the best solutions to ease congestion and improve air quality for everyone.

Additionally, a number of documents released today include the government's LTN design guidance. This indicates that most residents consider transportation-related issues to be a serious problem where they live.

