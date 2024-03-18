San Patricios deserted the U.S. Army to fight for Mexico. Their legacy lives on





A small but mighty troop of soldiers of Irish descent would defend their faith and challenge the United States, a country where they sought freedom. The San Patricio Battalions, defectors from the U.S. Army, stood in solidarity with Mexico during the Mexican-American War of 1846-48.

Nearly 180 years later, historians, scholars and writers are still engrossed in the story of the San Patricios.

Their proud Irish identity and religious beliefs became a symbol of unity and camaraderie that was carried throughout the battles. Historically, the San Patricios, led by Irish native John Riley, have been valorized as unsung heroes and criticized as renegades.

In the United States, they are largely limited to certain leftist or activist circles. But it is true for the broader American understanding of the Mexican-American War, said Alexander Avia, an associate professor of history at Arizona State University.

A nativist movement based on anti-Catholic sentiment and Anglo-Saxon supremacy was rampant in America in the 1840s. For Irish Catholics who escaped poverty, prejudice, and colonization under British rule, they arrived in the United States. United and were met with similar derision.

How can a country born from an anti-colonial and anti-imperial revolution transform into an empire and invade a neighboring country? That's what they did in 1846, Avia said.

Between 1844 and 1849, an influx of Irish immigrants left their ancestral lands to escape religious tyranny and famine, the so-called Great Hunger, caused by a destructive mold that wiped out much of the harvest of potatoes in the country, causing more than a million deaths. and the displacement of at least one million additional people. With this massive migratory flow, the anti-papist aggression reawakened the racist rhetoric which circulated in the press.

I think there were 3,000 books published during that time period showing what an abomination Catholicism was and if you were Catholic your allegiance was to the Pope rather than the President or Congress, said Michael F . Hogan, author of The Irish Soldiers of Mexico. . The 1997 book inspired a film for MGM and two award-winning documentaries.

Alongside nativist beliefs, the concept of Manifest Destiny also took hold. The ideology was rooted in westward expansion, which began with Texas. The United States was eager to acquire more Mexican land, at one point offering $5 million to the province of New Mexico and $25 million to California. [America] I wanted to have the sea facing the shining sea, Hogan said.

Hogan, chair emeritus of humanities at the American School Foundation in Guadalajara, intended to present the other side of the San Patricios, a side rarely examined in U.S. history.

I wanted the book to be about the evolution of America. And part of it was the city on the hill that was not open to other faiths and races, Hogan said. Americans were defined not by who they were, but by who they were not.

In the spring of 1846, American soldiers and the Texas Rangers burned El Fronton, a port town on the Texas Gulf along the border. This incident had an impact on many Irish immigrant soldiers, who remembered stories heard from loved ones who had survived religious persecution.

Among the soldiers was Riley. At age 28, he emigrated from Galway, Ireland, to Michigan and enlisted in the U.S. Army at Fort Mackinac, where he would instruct West Point cadets.

Many immigrants fled their countries and joined the army, it was a chance to make a living. But like Riley, many regulars were harassed and beaten, and were called racial epithets by their officers.

Across the Rio Grande, in Matamoros, church bells rang and spired cathedrals reminded Irish soldiers of the old world. The clergy spoke the universal language of Latin as they blessed the Mexican infantrymen.

Sensing an opportunity, Mexico launched a counter-propaganda strategy by sending leaflets to American soldiers, particularly Irish and German, to advocate for their cause.

Pedro de Ampudia, a Cuban general in the Mexican army, wrote letters to American soldiers to arouse their outrage at the cruelty under the flag of the stars. In addition to tapping into their political conscience, he offered them incentives: land ownership, salary increases, hierarchical mobility and religious freedom.

On April 12, 1846, Riley requested a pass to attend a Catholic service. Instead, in the evening, he took his chance and crossed the river.

When Ampudia met Riley, the general was impressed by the Irishman's intelligence and made him lieutenant. Riley ditched his American uniform for the rich blue coat of Mexico. With a modicum of convincing, Ampudia agreed to let Riley form an artillery unit and attract potential deserters. So, in Matamoros, he formed a company of 48 Irishmen.

The San Patricios fought many battles, crossing rugged terrain and enduring horrible conditions. In each armed conflict, they remembered their homeland and became more radicalized, witnessing the dehumanization of Mexican civilians.

Mexican Army leaders noticed that soldiers were aware of the type of war crimes that some U.S. forces, particularly volunteer regiments, were committing in Mexico, Avia said. Mexico's political-military leaders recognized this and did their best to amplify the anti-Catholic riots occurring at the same time in the United States.

The San Patricios fought proudly under their makeshift emerald silk flag which bore the Mexican coat of arms with a golden harp surrounded by shamrocks and the motto Erin Go Bragh. On the other side was a figure of Saint Patrick.

But they will meet their tragic fate as they move to protect areas near Mexico City as the invading US military reaches the capital. Newly promoted to brevet major, Riley led 143 Irish as they marched toward Churubusco. They fortified their position at an imposing stone-walled monastery, but after a three and a half hour battle, the San Patricios ran out of ammunition.

Of the 85 San Patricios captured, 71 soldiers were divided into groups and executed at the gallows. The verdicts came quickly, without a trial.

Colonel William Selby Harney, who had previously escaped prosecution for assault and murder, oversaw the final execution. At dawn on September 13, 1847, American forces charged Chapultepec Castle, the citadel securing Mexico City. Harney waited until the United States signaled victory and ordered the remaining San Patricios to be hanged.

Not only were these cruel and unusual punishments contrary to our Constitution, they were also contrary to the Articles of War and the rules and regulations of our courts-martial, Hogan said.

Riley technically deserted before the war between the neighboring countries broke out, so he escaped mass hanging. Those who survived were whipped, branded with a letter D on the cheek with a cattle iron, and imprisoned. Riley was scored twice; the first one was accidentally upside down.

The invasion of Mexico saw a staggering number of deserters. Of around 40,000 regulars, more than 5,331 would defect, including almost 1,000 Irish. However, many Irish volunteers remained, including second and third generation Irish, who had assimilated into American life.

Those who defected will receive a full pardon, Hogan said. Only the San Patricios were treated this way.

The last information recorded about Riley was that he left for Veracruz with a pension of $1,224. Some believe he returned to his son in the green pastures of Ireland.

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed on February 2, 1848. Mexico received approximately $18 million from the United States and in turn ceded two-fifths of its territory, including present-day California, Nevada, Utah, New -Mexico and parts of Mexico. Oklahoma, Kansas and Wyoming and most of Arizona and Colorado.

In a way, the war never ended. When you think about the cyclical panics on the border between the United States and Mexico, all of this is a consequence of the way this war was resolved, or rather the way it was not resolved between Mexico and the United States, Avia emphasized.

There are lessons to be learned from the San Patricios.

In 2022, Simon & Schuster published A Ballad of Love and Glory, a historical novel written by Reyna Grande based on the Battalion. Grande said she felt like the history of the San Patricios should have been taught to her in school.

It was a very rewarding trip because once I started learning the history, it helped me reframe the way I saw myself as a Mexican living in California and especially as a Spanish-speaking immigrant and also how my story fits into a broader social context. , historical and political context of immigration, said Grande, who entered the United States at the age of 9.

The U.S.-Mexico border crisis, including the effects of family separation, was a way to connect with the characters in the book, she said.

I put John Riley through my immigrant trauma because he faced a lot of the prejudice that I feel as a Mexican immigrant and that my community experienced, Grande shared.

In observing the San Patricios, Grandes' book was a way to keep them in conversation while honoring their memory and ensuring they are not forgotten.

Every September, a ceremony at Plaza San Jacinto in Mexico City commemorates the anniversary of their wrongful deaths. A bust of John Riley sits near a plaque commemorating the martyrs. Other celebrations took place at the sites of the fighting, such as at the Museo de las Intervenciones in Coyoacn or on St. Patrick's Day, including one at the Irish Embassy in Mexico and another at the former convent of Churubusco . In Ireland, the San Patricios banner proudly flies during parades.

For Hogan, the message of the San Patricios and the invasion boils down to tolerance. As soon as we start teaching history only on a nationalistic level, we lose the sense of tolerance. Why should we be tolerant? What does it mean for us to be multicultural? We must learn these things. As long as this fear exists, there will be violence and wars.

Sarah Quiones Wolfson is a Los Angeles-based journalist with experience creating stories focused on the intersection of arts, culture and social justice. She has written for outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Hyperallergic and KCET.

