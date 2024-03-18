UK house prices rise 1.5%, biggest increase in 10 months | house price





Increased buyer demand and stronger home sales in March pushed the average UK house price up from 5,279 to almost 370,000, with the market set to recover beyond 2023.

Price growth of 1.5% this month is noticeably higher than the historical March average of 1% and the biggest monthly increase in 10 months, according to Rightmove, the UK's largest property website.

Rightmove said estate agents were reporting a significant increase in buyer demand this month as more people checked out buying opportunities.

The website says the average asking price in the UK has now increased significantly to 368,118, but is still $4,776 below its peak in May 2023 as the market continues to recover beyond 2023.

Last week, Halifax revealed that the average house price in England had fallen just $1,800 from its peak in June 2022.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property science and innovation, said the number of agreed sales since the start of March was 13% higher than the same period last year and demand for larger homes appeared to be driving much of the price rise. .

He said the average time to find a buyer is now 71 days, the longest for this time of year since 2019. Agents report that while buyers are quick to sift through attractively priced properties, more expensive properties are taking much longer, and the average turnaround time is increasing. sell.

London has seen the greatest increase in buyer demand overall and for high-end properties compared to this time last year. It said the return to offices, rising wages, stable house prices and slowing inflation had all helped boost buyer interest in returning to the capital.

After weeks of horrendous mortgage rate rises, the average five-year mortgage rate is now 4.84% compared to 4.64% five weeks ago, Rightmove said. This is a trend that continues to test the affordability of buyers.

After a turbulent 2023, the mortgage market has become more unpredictable, with rates rising one week and falling the next as lenders change prices based on the latest economic data.

Bannister said the first three months of the year had been positive for the market and better than many had expected. But we know from last year how quickly things can change.

He said it was right for sellers to feel more confident and optimistic this year, but buyer affordability remained limited and higher mortgage rates were an ongoing challenge. The market is still sensitive to prices and external events, so some caution and willingness to negotiate is required.

