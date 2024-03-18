First charter flight with US citizens fleeing Haiti lands in MiamiExBulletin





A man enters the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, March 10, 2024. Odelyn Joseph/AP .

switch captionOdelyn Joseph/AP

Odelyn Joseph/AP

MIAMI A charter flight carrying dozens of U.S. citizens fleeing spiraling gang violence in Haiti landed in Miami on Sunday, U.S. State Department officials said.

More than 30 U.S. citizens were aboard the government-chartered flight, officials said in a statement. He arrived at Miami International Airport after the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince earlier this month urged U.S. citizens to leave “as soon as possible” as chaos grips Haiti.

Passenger Avlot Quessa, who lives in Boston, traveled from the center of the country to board the charter flight after traveling to Haiti last month on a supposed week-long trip to visit his mother.

“It’s just terrible… The suffering, you can only imagine,” Quessa told the Miami Herald of the neighboring Caribbean nation. “Haiti is my homeland and it is very stressful to see the homeland suffer this act of violence, destruction… and they are our neighbors.”

Haiti's main airport, Port-au-Prince, remains closed following gang attacks that have raged across Haiti in recent weeks, pushing many people to the brink of starvation. The government and aid agencies reported looting of humanitarian supplies over the weekend as the situation worsened.

The State Department announced Saturday that it would offer limited charter flights to U.S. citizens from the less chaotic northern town of Cap-Hatien.

Officials said they could not provide ground transportation to Cap-Hatien and that U.S. citizens should consider charter flights “only if you think you can reach Cap-Hatien Airport safely.”

“We encourage U.S. citizens still in Haiti who are looking to leave to contact the Department of State using the crisis response form on our website if they have not already done so,” it said. the agency.

People taking flights coordinated by the U.S. government must sign a promissory invoice agreeing to reimburse the government.

Another passenger on Sunday's flight, Marie Lucie St. Fleur, 69, of West Palm Beach, said she felt more at home in Haiti and it hurt her to see what her country is enduring.

“I don't feel well at all. I would like to live in my country and I can't,” she said while sitting in a wheelchair.

The State Department said government officials in Miami were helping newly arrived evacuees determine their next steps.

The US military deployed additional forces last week to beef up security at the US embassy, ​​located in a neighborhood largely controlled by gangs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/18/1239105455/first-flight-us-citizens-fleeing-haiti

