Money Blog: The Company Behind Harold Shipman's Ads 'Can't Attract New Customers' | uk news





Written by Brad Young, Money Team

Gold has been trading at record levels. So I'm reposting my post from January about whether gold is a good investment for the average Briton.

First, ActivTrades Senior Analyst Ricardo Evangelista explains why gold is rising.

“The global economic outlook, geopolitical tensions and an expected shift to early interest rate cuts are increasing demand for precious metals, which is driving prices upward,” he said.

So should you invest in gold?

Ross Norman, chief executive of Metals Daily, told the Money team that those considering gold should be more concerned with treating gold “like an annuity” rather than these short-term numbers.

From interest rates to coups, there are reasons why some investors “don't touch the long pole,” according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

'Don't read gold in the short term'

Both types of buyers tend to hold metals for long periods of time, making gold a “resilient” investment that can generally be earned over the long term, Mr Norman says.

But that has a lot to do with its value compared to metals like copper, which are more clearly tied to supply and demand in the short term, he said.

Uncertainty caused by geopolitical events is likely to impact gold prices this year. Wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and 76 elections around the world have led nervous investors to hoard gold.

Interest rate cuts in the U.S. could lead to higher metal values, but this will depend on timing and speed.

“Don’t try to read gold in the short term. Gold is unreadable,” says Mr. Norman.

He said that if you want to make money or lose money, “go to the casino and buy Bitcoin. But buying gold seems like you're buying with a different motivation in mind… You want to secure what you have.”

Norma said predicting the price of gold over the long term is much simpler because the basic rules of supply and demand become much more relevant.

These include mining (supply) and the size of the middle class (demand) in various countries.

strength and weakness

“UK investors typically look to housing as a store of value. It’s a cultural thing, but gold has performed much better than housing in almost every way,” says Norman.

He says for those who can afford to buy a second home, gold offers an alternative that doesn't incur the same taxes, stamp duty or brokerage fees and doesn't take months to sell.

Mr Mold, of investment platform AJ Bell, said although gold was seen as a “haven” from central banks and government policies, there were reasons why some investors stayed away from it.

Gold does not produce returns or cash flows. You can't earn interest on metals like you get money from a bank, he says.

Mining companies are also “volatile”, making them difficult to manage and often not always meeting expectations. They are subject to taxes, geology, nationalization and even coups, he explains.

Additionally, the material primarily acts as a hedge against things going wrong, and as the economy begins to get inflation under control and interest rates are cut at a reasonable rate to avoid raising rates again, the incentive to buy gold falls.

But at the same time, low interest rates mean cash sitting in banks isn't as efficient, reducing the opportunity cost of buying gold, he says.

