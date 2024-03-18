International
Injury crash blocks US Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for more than an hour.
(Update: added photos, motorist details; highway reopened)
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) An apparent injury crash west of Santiam Pass closed U.S. Highway 20 late Sunday afternoon for more than an hour while first responders treated those involved and an air ambulance was landing to take an injured person to hospital.
The apparent two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 79, about two miles west of the summit of Santiam Pass, ODOT's TripCheck said. Motorists have been advised to take an alternative route.
Westbound traffic on the highway quickly backed up after entering Hoodoo Ski Area. Driver Brandi Stambaugh said they hadn't moved for more than an hour as of 5:30 p.m. and saw at least one, possibly two air ambulances circling before landing nearby.
The highway was reopened before 6 p.m.
We have contacted the Oregon State Police and ODOT and will have more details as soon as possible.
Sources
https://ktvz.com/news/accidents-crashes/2024/03/17/injury-crash-shuts-down-u-s-highway-20-west-of-santiam-pass-for-over-an-hour/
