Nippon Steel says acquisition of US Steel will not result in layoffs or plant closures

Nippon Steel said Friday its proposed $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel would not result in any layoffs or plant closures as the pending deal faces opposition from President Biden and the scrutiny of unionized steelworkers.

Japan's Nippon Steel, which announced the proposed acquisition in December, released a statement on the deal that sought to address political concerns from the president and the United Steelworkers (USW) union about its potential impact on workers.

“As part of our proposal to the United Steelworkers, upon closing of the transaction, we will commit to US Steel investing an additional $1.4 billion, increasing the current CBA by more than 140% and there will be no layoffs or factory closures as a result of this decision. the transaction,” Nippon Steel said in the statement. Reuters reported that the company initially indicated that there would be no layoffs or plant closures until September 2026, then reissued the statement to clarify that no layoffs would occur as a result of the agreement.

The move comes after Biden said in a statement Thursday that “US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital that it remains a nationally owned and operated American steel company.”

Nippon Steel said its proposed acquisition of US Steel would not result in layoffs or plant closures. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via /Getty Images)

The Biden administration signaled in December that the proposed deal merited “serious consideration” given U.S. Steel’s role in producing steel critical to national security. Japan is an ally of the United States under a mutual security agreement dating back to 1951.

The proposed deal is under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an entity within the Treasury Department that would have the authority to recommend blocking the deal. Nippon Steel said it is “moving forward with regulatory review, including CFIUS, while having confidence in the rule of law, objectivity and due process we expect from the U.S. government.”

US Steel said in a regulatory filing that it expects the transaction to close later this year, adding that the deal is an “exciting” development for both companies and that if it goes through, ” NSC and US Steel will share their global leadership position.” technologies and manufacturing capabilities to be at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation in the steel industry for the benefit of our customers.

President Biden has expressed his opposition to Nippon Steel's proposed acquisition of US Steel. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via /Getty Images)

Nippon Steel's statement also referenced the company's history of operating its own facilities in the United States and its collaboration with American companies in the steel industry supply chain. The company said it “successfully operates facilities employing approximately 4,000 U.S. employees, including 620 USW-represented employees (such as Standard Steel in Burnham, Pa., and Wheeling Nippon Steel in Follansbee, W.Va. ). »

Nippon Steel's press release adds that the company “has been a friend of the United States for more than 70 years by importing metallurgical coal from U.S. states,” including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Alabama, and that she hopes to continue.

The company added that “through increased financial investments and the contribution of our advanced technologies to US Steel, Nippon Steel will advance American priorities by improving quality and competitiveness for customers in critical industries that rely on American steel while strengthening American supply chains and the economy. defense against China. »

US Steel plans to pursue its acquisition by Nippon Steel. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via /Getty Images)

The United Steelworkers (USW) union said in a press release Thursday after President Biden's announcement that the union “shares concerns about the long-term implications of the sale for our economic and national security.”

“Allowing a foreign company to acquire one of our nation’s largest steelmakers leaves us vulnerable when it comes to meeting our defense and critical infrastructure needs,” the statement continued. of the United Steelworkers Union. “The president's statements should end the debate: US Steel must remain 'nationally owned and operated'.”

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, voiced his opposition to the deal in late January, saying he would “block it instantly” and adding, “We saved the steel industry.” Today, US Steel is bought by Japan. terrible.”

