The criminal hypocrisy of Hernandez's drug conviction in US court | Opinions





On Friday, March 8, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was found guilty of three counts of drug trafficking and weapons conspiracy in Manhattan federal court. Extradited to the United States shortly after serving his second presidential term in 2022, Hernández, 55, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Following the conviction, United States Attorney General Merrick Garland accused Hernández of running Honduras as a narco-state where violent drug traffickers were allowed to operate with impunity. The U.S. Department of Justice, Garland rightly bleated, has now shown its commitment to disrupting the entire ecosystem of drug trafficking networks that harm the American people, no matter how far and how far we must go.

And yet, given the United States' fundamental role in nurturing and maintaining this ecosystem, the guilty verdict can be safely filed in the “I can't make this up” category of imperial hypocrisy.

To begin, let's recall that Hernández was until recently a good friend of successive U.S. administrations, which designated him as a critical ally in the so-called war on drugs and consequently threw money at Honduras. The messianic right-wing leader came to power five years after the 2009 US-facilitated coup against Manuel Zelaya, who dared to move the country slightly away from the straight and narrow path of neoliberal dystopia.

The fabricated pretext for the coup, which took place on the watch of US President Barack Obama, was that Zelaya planned to remain president of Honduras in violation of the constitutional one-term limit. Later, this limit was quickly removed in order to allow the continuation of the rule of Hernández, whose re-election in 2017 was recognized by the US administration of Donald Trump despite widespread allegations of fraud.

The post-election protests triggered a typically deadly response from Honduran security forces, which did not stop the United States from continuing to fund these same forces. Regardless, it was business as usual in a Central American country that the United States has historically considered its own personal military base.

During the Cold War, for example, the United States used Honduras as a launching pad to terrorize neighboring Nicaragua, which had failed to properly submit to the charitable grip of U.S.-imposed capitalism.

And what do you know: Contributing to the war effort in Nicaragua was none other than prominent Honduran drug lord Juan Ramn Matta Ballesteros, whose airline SETCO, which helped supply US-trained Contra mercenaries -United States, was known as the CIA Airline. Meanwhile, the drug trade from which the Contras reaped profits helped spark a crack epidemic in South Central Los Angeles.

What about ecosystems that are harming the American people?

To be sure, the United States' longstanding involvement in drug trafficking is hardly a secret; as a 1993 New York Times headline pointed out: The CIA's drug connection is as old as the Agency. The CIA's narco-operations have spread around the world, from Pakistan to Laos to Venezuela, while many international narco-politicians, like Hernández, have found at least passing favor with the U.S. government.

Consider the case of Manuel Noriega, the Central American leader of Hernández, Panama's late drug-trafficking dictator, whose service as a CIA agent and friend of the United States persisted for decades until 'one fine day in 1990, when he was taken to Miami to deal with drugs. trafficking and other charges. In 1992, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the same sentence that Hernández now faces.

During the lead-up to Noriegas' extradition, the US military bombed the poor neighborhood of El Chorrillo in the Panamanian capital of Panama City in broad daylight, killing up to several thousand civilians. The neighborhood was temporarily nicknamed Little Hiroshima; the United States dubbed the massacre “Operation Just Cause.”

Objectively speaking, of course, the United States was not able to impose justice on Panama and the current Hernández drug trial is not really a just cause either. Ultimately, the United States' former narco-narco-Honduran partner is just a symptom of a U.S.-fueled ecosystem, not its cause.

Furthermore, the justice system of a global superpower that is primarily responsible for the institutionalization of impunity in the post-coup period in Honduras cannot be credited with bringing any form of justice to Honduras.

As researcher Dana Frank documents in her book The Long Honduran Night: Resistance, Terror, and the United States in the Aftermath of the Coup, US drug war funds were used to support the homicidal activities of security guards working for biofuels magnate Miguel Facuss in the Agun Valley. in northeastern Honduras, where small farmers seeking to assert their land rights were hunted like animals.

According to the WikiLeaks cables, the United States knew since at least 2004 that Facuss was trafficking cocaine. Frank summarizes the despicable verdict: At the same time as US funding for the Honduran military and police was increasing under the guise of fighting drugs, US-backed troops were conducting joint operations with someone's security guards. one that the United States knew was a drug trafficker. , in order to violently repress a peasant movement in the name of its illegal claims to vast areas of the Agun valley.

Returning to U.S. Attorney General Garland's allegations regarding the narco-state where violent drug dealers were allowed to operate with impunity, it is quite painfully obvious that this state of affairs is 100 percent manufactured in the United States, the country where the demand and criminalization of drugs is also what drives the entire narco-enterprise.

Ultimately, if the United States truly wants to disrupt the entire ecosystem of drug trafficking networks, it must first disrupt itself.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/3/17/the-criminal-hypocrisy-of-hernandezs-drug-conviction-in-a-us-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos