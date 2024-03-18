TikTok debate reveals risks of investing in China during US election year





The debate over whether Chinese company TikTok can operate in the United States is back with fervor, further revealing the risk for Chinese stocks in a U.S. presidential election year. The committee that spearheaded the TikTok legislation that passed the House of Representatives last week has, among many policy proposals, another bill aimed at restricting Chinese biotech companies. Such considerations motivated Goldman Sachs analysts to update their model for measuring the level of risk linked to tensions between the United States and China on Chinese stocks. Their barometer, created in 2020, “correlates well with the timeline of events between the United States and China and with the performance of Chinese stocks,” the analysts said. They said recent events forced them to consider more factors, such as the performance of Chinese exporters to the United States, artificial intelligence names and nearly 150 Chinese health care companies. Goldman's revised barometer of U.S.-China tensions stands at a modest 53 out of 100, indicating a “somewhat benign” outlook for the bilateral relationship. While some factors, such as geopolitics, have improved, others are on the rise. “Soft Tech risks have increased in recent months, likely due, in our view, to market volatility resulting from the BioSecure Act bill and the expansion/intensification of restrictions on AI and d “other advanced technologies,” Goldman analysts wrote in a March 14 report. In late January, the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party presented a bill to the House of Representatives for the “BioSecure Act.” “Once signed into law, the legislation would prevent federally funded medical providers from using adversarial foreign biotechnology companies,” the Committee said in a statement, citing a few Chinese entities in particular. It's unclear how quickly the bill and its Senate version can pass Congress, if at all. The latest TikTok legislation, which effectively bans the app in the United States unless its Chinese parent company ByteDance sells it, was introduced in the House on March 5 and passed just over a week later. But as the TikTok bill now reaches the Senate, many analysts expect its momentum to slow. “A key issue for the Senate is whether the House bill is specific to TikTok, rather than a broader policy restriction on apps that pose potential national security risks,” Raymond analysts said James in a note. That hasn't stopped investors from considering buying the popular TikTok app, assuming it goes on sale. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC's “Squawk Box” that he supports the TikTok legislation and is putting together a group to buy the app. Mnuchin was Treasury secretary under Donald Trump, who is running for president again this year in November against President Joe Biden. Taking a tough stance on China has become a rare area of ​​bipartisan agreement. The Trump administration increased tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to take similar measures on some American products. The Biden administration has restricted the ability of Chinese companies to access high-end semiconductors, which Beijing has repeatedly asked the United States to remove. “The run-up to and outcomes of the elections will have consequences for global asset markets, U.S.-China relations, and Chinese stock returns,” Goldman analysts said. Investing Around It In their updated model of US-China tensions, they also highlighted which Chinese stocks tended to outperform or underperform as their barometer rose. Based on data from 2018, the three stocks listed in mainland China according to Goldman analysis that tend to perform best when the stress barometer rises are: healthcare company IMEIK Technology, Postal Savings Bank and Luzhou Laojiao Liquor Company. In sector terms, consumer sectors “tend to outperform when implied stresses intensify,” the Goldman report says. When the barometer indicates a de-escalation, capital goods, technology hardware, semiconductors and other cyclical stocks tend to outperform, analysts say. CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/17/tiktok-debate-reveals-the-risks-for-investing-in-china-during-us-election-year.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos