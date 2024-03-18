Putin threatens NATO with World War 3 as West attacks on sham election – Latest News





Putin threatens NATO with World War III

The West has condemned Vladimir Putin's sham election, with the Russian president sending an ominous warning to NATO.

President Putin warned against making any moves that could lead to a direct conflict with Russia. This is a step back from World War III.

Asked about the risk of a broader NATO-Russia conflict, Putin said: “Everything is possible in the modern world.”

It is the latest example of the Russian president dangling the threat of a larger, even nuclear, conflict in Europe as he pressures Ukraine's Western allies not to escalate their involvement in his war.

This comment came as President Putin claimed to have won a landslide victory in Russia's fake presidential election with 87.8% of the vote.

The United States, Germany, Britain and others have criticized the vote as neither free nor fair due to the imprisonment and censorship of political opponents.

Earlier, Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, called President Putin a murderer and gangster as she joined scores of Russians dissatisfied with his regime lining up to vote at polling stations in Russia and embassies around the world on Sunday afternoon. .

Key PointsView Latest Updates 1710774016A story about the war with Ukraine and heightened tensions with the West due to President Putin's moves 10 years ago.

The quick and bloodless takeover of the diamond-shaped peninsula, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet and a popular vacation destination, sparked a wave of patriotism and sent Putin's popularity soaring. Crimea is ours! It has become a popular slogan in Russia.

Now that Putin has been elected president for a six-year term, he is determined to expand his interests in Ukraine amid Russia's battlefield success and dwindling Western support for Kiev.

Tom Watling 18 March 2024 15:00

1710772216Ukraine says Putin's buffer zone comments are clear sign of coming escalation

A senior Ukrainian official said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea of ​​creating a buffer zone within Ukrainian territory is a clear sign that Moscow plans to escalate the war in neighboring Ukraine.

In a speech after winning re-election on Sunday, Putin raised the possibility of establishing a buffer zone, which the Kremlin said would be the only way to protect Russia from attacks by Ukraine.

“This is a direct declaration that the war will escalate further,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters in a written statement.

All this, he said, is direct evidence that the Russian Federation is not ready to live in modern social and political relations taking into account the absolute sovereignty of other states.

Putin made the comments after winning a fifth term in Krmelin in a three-day election that the West denounced as fake.

The Kremlin leader said the buffer zone may need to be large enough to prevent foreign weapons from striking Russian territory, although he did not provide details.

Ukraine has previously said it only uses its own weapons when attacking Russian territory. Some key allies, such as the United States, have provided weapons on the condition that they are not used within Russia.

Kiev stepped up long-range drone attacks on Russian oil refineries last week, and paramilitary groups have also carried out cross-border attacks from Ukraine to western Russia.

Tom Watling 18 March 2024 14:30

1710770416After the presidential election, the Russian leader said he was aiming to create a buffer zone in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not stop invading Ukraine, announcing plans for a buffer zone along the border to protect against long-range attacks and cross-border airstrikes.

Tom Watling 18 March 2024 14:00

1710767305Violating the standards of the Russian Constitution'

An independent group that monitors elections criticized the election, which it said President Vladimir Putin won by a landslide.

The Golos movement, classified as a foreign agent by Russia in 2001, issued a statement about the sham election.

In a statement, it said the campaign took place in a context where basic provisions of the Russian constitution guaranteeing political rights and freedoms were essentially ineffective and the constitution itself had been amended to circumvent restrictions on holding public office. If you have served as president for two or more terms.

Basic constitutional protections against abuse of power have been dismantled.

It also highlighted intimidation on voting day, with law enforcement officers following voters into booths with curtains removed.

Alex RossMarch 18, 2024 13:08

1710765797What Western governments said about Russian elections

French Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Russia's election process took place amidst a cumulative repression of civil society and all forms of opposition to the regime, along with tighter restrictions on freedom of expression and a ban on independent media.

The conditions for free, pluralistic and democratic elections have not been met.

David Cameron, British Foreign Secretary: Putin eliminated his political opponents, controlled the media, and then made himself the winner. This is not democracy.

A German government spokesman said Chancellor Olaf Scholz would not congratulate Putin on his re-election.

A White House spokesman said Sunday that Russia's elections were clearly neither free nor fair. President Joe Biden has not yet commented.

Alex RossMarch 18, 2024 12:43

Putin plans buffer zone to protect against attacks on Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will not stop invading Ukraine and that one of his future goals is to build a buffer zone along the border to protect against long-range attacks and cross-border airstrikes from Ukraine.

Kremlin forces have made recent progress on the battlefield as Kiev forces struggle with a severe shortage of artillery shells and exhausted front-line troops after more than two years of war.

The front line stretches for more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) across eastern and southern Ukraine. But while progress is slow and costly, Ukraine is increasingly using long-range firepower to attack refineries and warehouses inside Russia.

Additionally, Ukraine-based groups claiming to be Russian opponents of the Kremlin have begun cross-border incursions.

In view of the current tragic events, we will be forced to create specific sanitary zones on the territory controlled by (the Ukrainian government) at some point when we deem it necessary.

Putin said late Sunday. He told a press conference after the election results were announced that he had secured a fifth six-year term with a landslide victory in an election without any real opposition, following a relentless crackdown on dissent.

The announcement also comes on the 10th anniversary of Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, which set the stage for an invasion of the neighboring country in 2022.

Alex RossMarch 18, 2024 11:55

1710760768The secret life of a Russian leader

What kind of person is Vladimir Putin behind closed doors?

She wrote: Putin's KGB background and susceptible nature mean he is attracted to power, and this is the correct doctrine of power. He is also busy reading for hours the works of Russian thinkers promoting the Eurasian thesis, which, as Putin puts it, describes a unique national civilization and a vast power in Eurasia and the Euro-Pacific.

This is the grandiosity that underpins Putin's view of Russia as an exceptional country. But his international ambitions contrast sharply with his narrow scope at home.

Alex RossMarch 18, 2024 11:19

1710759205Five challenges facing Putin today

Vladimir Putin claimed that he succeeded in winning a fifth term as Russian president with an overwhelming 87% of the vote in this election, which Germany defined as a pseudo-election.

In a post-election press conference, Putin pledged to continue the invasion of Ukraine. Here are four other challenges Putin will face during his new six-year term.

Russia has lost most of Europe's lucrative energy markets due to sanctions and the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Progress on three key projects will be a measure of his success in pivoting Russian trade eastward.

Establish a new security framework with the United States or start a new arms race.

In January, the economy grew by 4.6% compared to the same period last year due to a significant increase in military goods production, but labor shortage and low productivity are problems.

President Putin will turn 77 when his new term ends. Although he is still younger than US President Joe Biden at the time of his inauguration.

Some of Putin's key figures are older than Putin, including Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov (72), Security Council Chairman Nikolai Patrushev (72), and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (74 this week). Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (both 68 years old).

Putin has long been reluctant to shake up his team, and critics have accused him of valuing loyalty over competence.

Mark TrevelyanMarch 18, 2024 10:53

1710757432Russian elections took place in a very restricted environment – EU

We have just reported that we have heard comments from the French Foreign Ministry that the Russian elections took place in a context of repression within civil society and that the conditions for free and democratic elections were not respected.

Now the EU has published a statement signed by 27 countries.

The countries said the election was held in very restricted circumstances, exacerbated by Russia's unlawful war of aggression against Ukraine.

The EU said it regretted the decision by Russian authorities not to invite international observers to the election.

This goes against Russia's promises and rejects Russian voters and institutions for a fair and independent assessment of the election, the statement said.

Alex RossMarch 18, 2024 10:23

West accuses Putin of fake election

The Russian election is not a real election, German Foreign Minister Annalena Verbock said on Monday.

Russia's election was an election without choice, she said at the start of a summit of European foreign ministers.

She also said the EU would pave the way for new sanctions against Russia.

Josep Borrell, the European Union's chief foreign policy representative, also said that Russia's elections were not free and fair and were based on repression and intimidation.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mariam Zakir-Hussein18 Mar 2024 09:55

