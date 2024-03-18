Nigerien junta ends cooperation with the United States, jeopardizing military operations in the Sahel





DAKAR, Senegal (AP) The United States rushed Sunday to assess the future of its counterterrorism operations in the Sahel after Niger's junta announced it was ending its years-long military cooperation with Washington following of the visit of senior American officials.

The U.S. military has hundreds of troops stationed at a major air base in northern Niger that deploys flights over the vast Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert, where jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda operate and the Islamic State group.

U.S. envoy Molly Phee returned to the capital, Niamey, this week to meet with senior government officials, accompanied by Marine Gen. Michael Langley, head of U.S. military Africa Command. She previously visited in December, while Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland visited the country in August.

The State Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that the talks had been frank and that it was in contact with the junta. It is unclear whether the United States still has any room to negotiate a deal to stay in the country.

Niger was seen as one of the last countries in the restive region with which Western countries could partner to repel growing jihadist insurgencies. The United States and France had more than 2,500 troops in the region until recently and, along with other European countries, had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance and training.

But that changed in July when mutinous soldiers ousted the country's democratically elected president and, months later, asked French forces to leave.

The US military still had some 650 troops working in Niger as of December, according to a White House report to Congress. The Niger base is used for manned and unmanned surveillance operations. In the Sahel, the United States also supports land troops, in particular by accompanying them in their missions. However, these accompanied missions have been reduced since American soldiers were killed during a joint operation in Niger in 2017.

It is unclear what motivated the junta's decision to suspend military ties. On Saturday, junta spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane said US flights over Niger territory in recent weeks were illegal. Meanwhile, Insa Garba Saidou, a local activist who assists Niger's military leaders with their communications, criticized U.S. efforts to force the junta to choose between strategic partners.

U.S. bases and civilian personnel can no longer remain on Nigerien soil, he told The Associated Press.

After her trip in December, Phee, the chief U.S. envoy, told reporters that she had good discussions with junta leaders and called on them to set a timetable for elections in exchange for restoring ties military and humanitarian. But she also said the United States had warned Niamey against establishing closer ties with Russia.

Neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso, which have each experienced two coups since 2020, have turned to Moscow for security support. After the coup in Niger, the military also turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for help.

Cameron Hudson, who worked at the Central Intelligence Agency and the State Department in Africa, said the incident showed diminishing U.S. influence in the region and that Niger was angered by Washington's attempt to make pressure on the junta to distance itself from Russia. This is ironic since one of the mantras of the Biden administration is that Africans are free to choose their partners,” he said.

The U.S. delegation's visit coincided with the start of Ramadan, a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting and intense prayer for Muslims. The head of the Nigerien junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, refused to meet them. A US press conference at the Niger embassy was canceled.

The junta spokesman, speaking on state television, said junta leaders met with the U.S. delegation only as a courtesy and described their tone as condescending.

Aneliese Bernard, a former U.S. State Department official specializing in African affairs and director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, a risk advisory group, said the recent visit failed and the United States needs to take a hard look at the way they exercise their diplomacy, not only in Niger. but throughout the region.

What is happening in Niger and the Sahel cannot be continually observed in a vacuum, as we always do,” she said. “The United States government tends to act with blinders on. We cannot deny that the deterioration of our relations in other parts of the world: the Gulf, Israel and others are all having an influential impact on our bilateral relations in West African countries.

Mednick reported from Jerusalem. AP diplomatic correspondent Matthew Lee contributed from Frankfurt, Germany.

