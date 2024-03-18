In the United States, wages are falling at a “striking” pace





Breitbart's John Carney and economist Joe LaVorgna react to the jobs statistics on “Kudlow.”

Wage growth in the United States has slowed sharply over the past year and is approaching its pre-pandemic level, according to new data from career site Indeed.

The salary tracker – based on salaries from job postings listed on Indeed – showed that salaries increased 3.3% in February compared to the same period last year. This is a marked decline from January 2022, when wages rose about 9.3%, suggesting employers face less competition for new hires.

“The pace of deceleration is striking,” wrote Nick Bunker, a labor economist at Indeed. “Reported wage growth has fallen by almost 3 percentage points over the past year.”

Elementary school educators gather to speak to potential recruits during a hiring event for the Prince George's County School District held at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on August 2, 2023. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For the Washington Post via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Although the deceleration is widespread, it is more pronounced in low-wage sectors. Posted wages for this group fell to 3.4% in February from 12.5% ​​at the start of 2022.

“Given the huge increase in posted wages in these sectors, wage growth remains higher than its pre-pandemic pace,” Bunker said. “We don’t know exactly how long this will last.”

By comparison, wage growth for top earners fell from a peak of 8.2% to 2.6% in February. For middle-wage workers, year-over-year growth fell to 3.9% from a peak of 8.5%.

The labor market has remained historically tight over the past year, defying economists' expectations of a slowdown. Economists predict the job market will continue to slow in the coming months as higher interest rates ripple through the economy.

Job seekers visit booths during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, April 15, 2022. (KM Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal / Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 11 times starting in March 2022 in an effort to curb inflation and calm the job market. Policymakers have suggested that rapid wage growth — the product of a strong labor market — is a contributing factor to the inflationary crisis that has ravaged the wallets of millions of Americans in recent years.

There are many signs that the labor market is starting to weaken in the face of higher interest rates and stubborn inflation.

There has been a wave of notable layoffs since the start of the new year, and the list is growing by the day. Alphabet, Amazon, American Airlines, Citigroup, Snap and UPS are among the top companies cutting jobs.

Yet job growth has proven surprisingly resilient.

Employers created 275,000 jobs in February, although the unemployment rate reached 3.9%, according to Labor Department data released in early March. The report paints a picture of a labor market that has remained largely unscathed despite rising interest rates, but it also diminishes the chances of a more aggressive rate cut.

