Britain is the second most miserable country in the world, according to report





Britain is the second-unhappiest country in the world, a new report has revealed. Britons are facing a recession, a cost-of-living crisis and increasing distrust of politicians. Western countries performed relatively poorly in the rankings.

Thank you for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. Download the app

Britain has been ranked the second most unhappy country in the world.

Only Uzbekistan ranked low in the rankings published earlier this month in the State of the World report by U.S. non-profit Sapien Labs.

Sapiens Research Institute said it compiled the list after collecting responses from 500,000 respondents across 71 counties to explore how people's “inner states affect their ability to function in the context of their lives.”

Each country was then given a Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) score ranging from -100 to 200. The higher the score, the more satisfied people were.

In 2023, the Sapiens Institute stated that the average score for all countries was 65 points.

The UK scored only 49 points, while the US scored a relatively good 72 points.

The top three countries in the ranking were the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

The UK's ranking looks even more bleak when you consider some of the other countries listed below.

Ukraine scored relatively well with 60 points despite its battle with Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading forces, while Yemen, which is experiencing “one of the world's largest humanitarian crises,” also fared better with 59 points.

But the UK wasn't the only wealthy Western country to underperform, and the report noted that this pattern showed that “greater wealth and economic development do not necessarily lead to greater mental health.”

Sapien Labs said data from the Global Mind Project, a database of mental health profiles, found that using smartphones at a young age, eating highly processed foods and having relationships “disrupted” It was suggested that these are some of the major factors influencing this.

The report also noted that scores have declined across the board since the COVID-19 pandemic and “there are no signs of progress to pre-pandemic levels.”

He added that the age group with the sharpest decline in mental health is those under 35.

Rain falling on London Bridge Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images Why are Britons so miserable?

The UK has been experiencing a 'cost of living crisis' in recent years, with food costs, utility bills, and rent soaring.

Public trust in politicians has reached an all-time low in the wake of a series of scandals and the polarizing Brexit crisis.

However, it is worth noting that the UK does not always fare so badly on such indicators. The 2023 World Happiness Report found that the UK was the 19th happiest country in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/uk-second-most-miserable-country-in-world-report-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos