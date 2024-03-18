Russian woman kidnapped near US border in Mexico released, officials say





A Russian woman kidnapped in northeastern Mexico has been freed, officials from the Russian embassy and the state of Tamaulipas announced Sunday.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was released without paying the ransom demanded by the kidnappers and taken to the Reynosa police station in Tamaulipas state near the US border, officials said. diplomats on social networks.

She was rescued “in good health” on Saturday evening by a national anti-kidnapping unit, police said. They provided no details about how the rescue took place, who the kidnappers were and whether they had been arrested or killed.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped while traveling with Mexican acquaintances between Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, and Reynosa.

In March last year, people suspected of being part of a criminal group known as the Gulf Cartel kidnapped four Americans in Tamaulipas in an incident that left two people dead.

Americans Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard died in the attack; Eric Williams and Latavia McGee survived. A Mexican woman, Areli Pablo Servando, 33, was also killed, apparently by a stray bullet.

A Mexican Army soldier guards the Tamaulipas state prosecutor's headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. STR/AP

The Gulf drug cartel handed over five men to police shortly after the kidnapping. A letter purporting to come from the Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel condemned the violence and said the gang had handed over its own responsible members to authorities.

In January, Mexican marines arrested a top leader of the Gulf Cartel.

Tamaulipas is among the states hardest hit by violence linked to organized crime, such as drug trafficking and kidnappings. The state is also a popular route for undocumented migrants hoping to cross into the United States.

Last month, patrolling Mexican troops killed 12 gunmen in a clash near the U.S. border in Tamaulipas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

