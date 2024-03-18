2024 Russian Presidential Election: Foreign Minister's Statement on Results





The foreign minister condemned Russia's violations of electoral laws during the election, suppression of opposition voices and violations of Ukrainian sovereignty by holding elections on Ukrainian territory.

This Russian election starkly highlights the depth of repression under President Putin's regime, which seeks to silence all opposition to the illegal war.

Putin eliminated his political opponents, controlled the media, and then made himself the winner. This is not democracy.

Russia has failed to live up to its commitments to the OSCE principle of ensuring that the will of the people can be freely and fairly expressed. We have seen widespread reports of election law violations. Independent OSCE observers were not invited.

Candidates who expressed anti-war views were immediately disqualified. With only three challengers approved by the Kremlin, the outcome of the election was never in doubt.

The death of Alexei Navalny just weeks before the election was a tragic event that showed how serious political repression is in Russia today. Russia must immediately release all political prisoners, including dual citizen Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Holding elections on Ukrainian territory, as Russia has done in Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia, is an abhorrent violation of the UN Charter and Ukrainian sovereignty. This region has always been a Ukrainian region. This fact will not change even if the region holds Russian presidential elections. The UK continues to stand with Ukraine.

Russia must uphold its freely signed commitments and end attacks across its borders and repression at home.

