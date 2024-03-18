Future of Flight action plan brings the era of flying taxis closer





Flying taxis and routine emergency service drones should become a reality by 2028. A new action plan will be drawn up to ensure regulations and infrastructure are in place to support greener and quieter aviation technologies, as the Aviation Technology Secretary visits pioneering British company Vertical Aerospace in Bristol to check out the technology. directly

Flying taxis, crime-fighting drones and vital 999 emergency medical services could all become a reality by 2030, thanks to the joint government and industry Future of Flight action plan announced by the Department for Transport (DfT) today (18 March 2024). there is.

The plan, which sets out a roadmap for drones and new electric aircraft in the UK, details how technologies once confined to the realm of science fiction could transform our skies, with drone technology expected to boost the UK economy by $45 billion by the end of the year. We explain in detail the research that we estimate can be achieved. 10 years.

Transform the way people and goods are transported, with the first manned flying taxi flight by 2026, regular service by 2028, regular drone deliveries across the sky by 2027, and demonstration of an autonomous flying taxi without a pilot on board by 2030. Describe your plan in detail.

Aviation Technology Minister Anthony Browne said:

Cutting-edge battery technology will revolutionize transportation as we know it. This plan will put in place the infrastructure and regulations to make this a reality.

From flying taxis to emergency service drones, we've put the UK at the forefront of dramatic transport changes that are improving people's lives and boosting the economy.

The plans were revealed on the same day the Minister is scheduled to visit Bristol's Vertical Aerospace, one of the UK's companies making flying taxis and at the cutting edge of aviation innovation.

This eco-friendly and quiet flying taxi is already going through the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approval process and is made possible thanks to rapid advances in battery technology. That means it's light enough to stay in the air and powerful enough to travel the required distance.

Some of the other measures outlined in the plan include:

A community that engages public safety by developing standards to improve the security of drones, which allow drones to fly beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS), which are electric aircraft that take off vertically (sometimes electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft). and local authorities to enable them to reap the economic and social benefits of these technologies.

First envisioned in Flightpath to the Future in 2022, this joint plan between industry and government will set the strategic direction for the sector over the next five years, striking a balance between innovation, security, safety and emissions reductions. .

The benefits of this new technology are already being seen in the UK. West Midlands Police is using drones to investigate violent crime and anti-social behavior. In July 2023, a team of drones was deployed and successfully identified two criminals and another suspect at speeds and distances that would have taken hours for officers on the ground to track.

Drones are also helping frontline NHS staff save lives. Over a six-month period from October 2022 to March 2023, UK drone service provider Skyfarer partnered with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust and Medical Logistics UK to test drones delivering surgical implants and pathology samples between sites. . In one case, drones reliably helped reduce surgical implant delivery times between Coventry and Rugby hospitals by 70%, from up to an hour to just 18 minutes.

The Future of Flight action plan includes measures to make drone application and evaluation easier by creating a new, simple digital platform for operators to use, allowing businesses and public services to launch and fly drones faster, no longer tied down by bureaucracy. there is.

It will also enable the development of a vertiport mini-airport for vertical takeoff drones and electric aircraft by developing certification standards and reviewing the use of existing infrastructure to increase speed, enhance safety and security, and put passengers first. .

Industry partners will also conduct a number of industry-leading trials to explore new ways to operate drones beyond line-of-sight and demonstrate electric aircraft that minimize accidents and take full advantage of technological advances. This could include using technology to find and fix faults on the railway faster, provide new connections across the UK and support emergency services while reducing delays and cancellations for train passengers.

The Future of Flight action plan comes ahead of the fifth meeting of the Future of Aviation Group. It is a joint organization established in February 2023 by government and industry leaders to address the biggest challenges facing the sector and set ambitious targets as new aviation technologies become more advanced. Normal.

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports and Chairman of the Future of Flight Industry Group, said:

The UK is home to one of the world's most important aerospace industries and is ideally placed to be a pioneer in the next era of aviation. Government and industry have a shared commitment to support the development, industrialization and introduction of new aviation technologies. Our continued collaboration will enable us to capitalize on the significant domestic and international market opportunities that the future of aviation presents.

By supporting research and development of electric aircraft and drones, and with the help of key partners such as the CAA, the Action Plan aims to help the UK achieve these goals by ushering in a new era of green aviation and boosting the economy through new investment. As a force for good and a driver of growth, we can unleash the full potential of this emerging global industry.

Sophie OSullivan, head of future safety and innovation at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said:

Aviation is on the verge of its next revolution, the biggest since the invention of the jet engine. Drones, eVTOLs, and a variety of other vehicles have the potential to change transportation options forever.

We welcome the firm direction the Government's Future of Flight action plan sets out for continued innovation in the industry. Our role in aviation's bright future is to enable technological advances and provide regulatory support, while ensuring that all forms of new aviation technology enjoy the same high safety standards as existing aviation.

Anne-Lise Scaillierez, CEO of UK drone trade association ARPAS-UK, said:

Drones will help professional teams capture data from the sky in a safer, cheaper, smarter and greener way, and will help transport cargo and people in the future. ARPAS-UK and the industry look forward to proactively and collectively implementing the measures included in the plan to accelerate the safe use of drones across end-user industries. We would like to thank DfT, CAA and all involved parties for making this possible.

The Future of Flight action plan not only demonstrates the Government's commitment to advancing aviation technology, but also gives the industry confidence that it can continue to break down barriers in the sector. Vertical Aerospace, which is creating cleaner, quieter ways to travel through its pioneering innovations in electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, is just one of the UK-based manufacturers who will benefit from the scheme.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

The UK has a long tradition in aerospace and the announcement of this plan sets out how we will lead the next revolution in aviation. By working together, governments and businesses can realize the enormous economic, environmental and social benefits of zero-emission flights globally. Vertical is proud to be at the forefront of this new chapter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-age-of-the-flying-taxi-draws-closer-with-the-future-of-flight-action-plan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos