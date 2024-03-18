US bans last type of asbestos still in use





The Biden administration on Monday finalized a ban on the only type of asbestos still used in the United States, the first time since 1989 that the federal government has taken action to significantly restrict the toxic industrial material.

The Environmental Protection Agency regulation would ban the use, manufacture and importation of chrysotile asbestos, which has been linked to lung cancer and mesothelioma, a cancer that forms in the lining of certain internal organs.

Chrysotile is the only known raw form of asbestos that is currently imported, processed, or distributed for use in the United States. Known as white asbestos, this mineral is used in roofing materials, textiles and cement as well as in gaskets, clutches, brake pads and other automotive parts. It is also a component of diaphragms used to make chlorine.

In some ways, the ban is a toned-down version of a proposal the agency announced in 2022, which would have required a two-year phase-out for most commercial uses.

The final rule would require the ban on imports to begin as soon as the measure takes effect. But it would give companies up to 12 years to phase out asbestos use in manufacturing, depending on the facility. The change follows lobbying efforts by companies such as Olin Corporation, a major chemical manufacturer, as well as trade groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Chemistry Council.

It would still be legal to import other types of asbestos, but companies would be required to notify the EPA first and the agency would have the power to deny such imports.

With today's ban, the EPA is finally closing the door on a chemical so dangerous that it has been banned in more than 50 countries, said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. during a phone call with reporters. President Biden understands that this concern spans generations and has impacted the lives of countless people.

Health advocates who have fought for decades to ban all forms of asbestos said the new rule was insufficient. They noted that asbestos was linked to approximately 40,000 deaths per year in the United States. Mesothelioma disproportionately affects firefighters, who are exposed to asbestos through damaged buildings and are at much higher risk of developing cancer than the general population.

Although closing the door on chrysotile imports is a historic step, the EPA rule does not restrict the importation and use of five other recognized asbestos fibers, said Linda Reinstein, president and founder of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization. We are also concerned that the rule allows an unnecessarily long transition period and creates inconsistent compliance timelines for some asbestos users, which will allow dangerous exposure to chrysotile asbestos to continue for years.

One of the biggest threats is so-called old asbestos, the result of decades of rampant use of the product in construction, building insulation and the manufacturing of many products, Reinstein said.

The American Chemistry Council, a lobbying organization, had called for a 15-year deadline to phase out the use of asbestos. The board said eliminating the use of asbestos in the manufacturing of drinking water treatment components would cause significant harm to the Americas' drinking water supply and cause unwarranted concern for products on the market that are essential to ongoing climate, sustainability and infrastructure projects.

Michal Freedhoff, deputy administrator for the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, said Monday those concerns resonated as the agency wrote its final rule.

She said the agency wondered whether its initial two-year delay could have led to prolonged shutdowns of some of the facilities that make the chemicals we need to purify our drinking water, and that's why we provided additional time for the actual conversion of these installations.

Asbestos is a collection of six naturally occurring fibrous minerals that have the ability to resist heat, fire and electricity. It was first used in construction in the 1930s and became ubiquitous as insulation in schools, hospitals, homes and offices as well as in consumer products.

In the 1960s and 1970s, researchers began to associate it with health problems. Inhaling asbestos fibers, even in small quantities, can cause irreversible scarring of the lungs as well as malignant mesothelioma.

The EPA, under the first President George Bush, attempted to ban the use of asbestos in 1989, but this attempt was overturned by the federal courts in 1991. However, the decision upheld the bans against new uses of asbestos. For this reason, and because of potential legal liabilities, the use of asbestos has declined.

Asbestos production in the United States ceased in 2002, but it is still imported and used in the manufacture of items such as bleach, body armor, and electrical insulation, as well as products automobiles.

Between 2019 and 2022, Brazil supplied about 70% of all asbestos used in the United States and Russia supplied about 30%, according to a United States Geological Survey Mineral Commodity Summaries report.

The ban is the first legal constraint on a deadly substance since 2016, when Congress updated and strengthened the Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976 by requiring testing and regulation of thousands of chemicals used in products daily.

A 2020 assessment by the EPA found unreasonable risks to human health associated with diaphragms, sheet gaskets, rupture blocks, and other products made from asbestos.

The rule announced Monday stands in stark contrast to the position of the Trump administration, which opposed legislation that would have banned asbestos and imposed a policy that the EPA's own scientists said would have allowed industries to continue to use it.

Former President Donald J. Trump, currently a candidate to take back the White House from Mr. Biden, falsely stated that asbestos was 100% safe in his 1997 book, Trump: The Art of the Comeback, and claimed that the movement to eliminate asbestos was mob-led. , because it was often companies linked to the mafia that carried out asbestos removal.

If Mr. Trump wins in November, he could potentially overturn or weaken the ban, although the legal process could take two to three years or more.

That's one reason Congress should quickly pass laws banning all forms of asbestos, said Sen. Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, who has introduced a bill to ban imports. of any form of asbestos. At least we're finally taking action, big hurray for that, Mr. Merkley said in an interview. But the legislation will end the use of asbestos more quickly, and it will last.

