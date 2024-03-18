EasyJet opens first new UK base in 12 years, expects fare cuts | business news





EasyJet has opened its first new UK base in 12 years, claiming additional competition could help drive down fares for passengers.

The humble airline has based its aircraft at Birmingham Airport for the first time, creating 140 jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

Its three planes will operate on 16 new routes starting this summer.

Destinations include Antalya, Turkey, the Greek island of Kos, and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The airline said it would also increase the frequency of its existing network, which includes flights to and from Birmingham using aircraft not based at the airport.

This equates to more than 50% more flights being added each week, easyJet said.

CEO Johan Lundgren told reporters: “This will provide a huge amount of additional connectivity that will benefit not only the holiday community but also a very important part of the business community.”

He also expressed optimism that the new foundation will have opportunities for further growth in the future.

EasyJet marked the base's opening by commissioning street artist Gent 48 to create a mural celebrating “the best of Birmingham”, representing culture and heritage.

Image: A 48-year-old gentleman known as Josh Billingham stands in front of a new mural. Photo:PA

Musician Ozzy Osbourne, late poet Benjamin Zephaniah and 11-year-old fundraiser Ryan Hulance are among those honored in the piece.

EasyJet's announcement is part of its efforts to boost capacity, helped by the delivery of new aircraft from Airbus this summer.

Mr. Lundgren said growth of 8% was expected.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said of the airline's investment: “EasyJet's decision to establish this new base at BHX (Birmingham Airport) has received warm welcome from thousands of holidaymakers across the West Midlands and beyond. You will be welcomed.

“The increase in destinations is not only great news for those setting out for the sun this summer, it’s also great news for our business community as it helps us build new overseas trade links.”

