Nio selects Onvo, a new mass-market electric vehicle brand ahead of launch in May





Nio CEO William Li confirmed the Onvo name for the Chinese EV maker's new volume market sub-brand ahead of its May launch.

The Onvo brand is an extension of the Nio portfolio targeting more price-sensitive family car buyers.

The first model will be a rival to the Tesla Model Y and is scheduled to be delivered to Chinese customers by the end of 2024.

Onvo's name in Chinese, Ledao, was trademarked by Nio in 2022. So far, Nio has referred to its new brand as Alps, an internal working title used during the founding and development of its debut vehicle, the L60.

The names were chosen carefully and Nio has finalized English and Chinese names for the second half of 2023, Li said.

He emphasized that Onbo is a ‘mass market brand’ and not a mid-price brand.

Earlier this month, Li said the first Onvo would be cheaper than the Model Y and would support Nios' patented battery swapping technology.

The confirmation of the name came after spy photos showing a prototype of the first model, the L60, were leaked to Chinese media channels.

There is currently no official word on whether the Onvo brand will be exported to the UK at this early stage.

Nio has regularly announced its intention to enter the UK market after expanding into other European countries, but no arrival date has yet been announced.

In a recent interview with Autocar, Danilo Teobaldi, head of Nios UK's Oxfordshire-based engineering centre, said work is underway to ensure future models meet the expectations of potential UK buyers, including unique suspension tuning and other changes. It was announced that it would feature the following. Sold outside of China.

Onvo is one of two new brands Nio is preparing to launch. The other, known by its internal working title Firefly, was designed primarily for Europe.

Firefly is a premium compact car brand and is scheduled to be launched in 2025. Li said it will sit below Onvo with a range of small and midsize EVs targeting Mini's offerings.

The relationship between Firefly and Nio is similar to the relationship between Mini and BMW. “It will be a high-quality compact car,” he said.

