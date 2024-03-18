Home Office attempt to deport British-born man was unlawful, judge says | Immigration and Asylum





The Home Office acted unlawfully when it attempted to deport a British-born man to Portugal more than 30 years ago when his parents never arrived there, a judge has ruled.

Dmitry Lima, 28, from Lambeth, south London, does not speak Portuguese and has never traveled abroad, but was ordered deported by the Home Office in 2022 after being sentenced to prison for drug offenses and possession of a Taser.

After the trial, Judge OGarro agreed with Limas' lawyers that his client was British. He was born in the UK at a time when his mother and late father were exercising their right to free movement under the EU treaty to work in the UK.

The judge ruled that the respondent's decision to deport the appellant was not in accordance with the law because he had confirmed that he was a British citizen.

The incident led to claims that the Home Office was wasting taxpayers' money. Barrister Naga Kandiah Rimas, public law counsel at MTC solicitors, said the tribunal had accepted his arguments and the government's initial appeal request had been dismissed, but the final outcome of the challenge to the decision had to be awaited. by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The case is the latest to highlight the tough post-Brexit approach taken to EU migration cases, with the Home Office pursuing the case despite evidence that Mr Lima had never left the UK, let alone visited Portugal, and that he could face difficulties. I acknowledged that it was. To integrate into a country with no social connections and no language to speak.

Under post-Brexit changes, the deportation of EU nationals, like the deportation of other nationalities, will be deemed to be in the public interest if they have received a prison sentence of 12 months or more.

Previously, EU nationals who had resided in the UK for five years after being convicted of a crime were only deported on serious grounds of public policy and public security, with the threshold for those who had been continuously present in the UK urgently raised. It is done. Public safety rationale.

It is also reported that Lima does not receive protection under the EU settled status regime as he did not apply for a residence permit before the June 2021 deadline.

Lima was found guilty in August 2020 of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser, and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for these charges. He served just over two years.

He was ordered deported in October 2022 after being transferred from prison to Brook House immigration removal center at Gatwick Airport.

Lima, who has no previous convictions, said he committed the crime after his father's death and fell into a bad crowd, and that he regrets it.

The Home Office has sought an appeal following the tribunal's ruling in Lima's favor, which noted that her mother worked as a hairdresser in London when she was born.

Home Office lawyers argued the gap in National Insurance contributions meant Lima's mother lost her worker status between 1997 and 2003. The judge ruled that she had not been deprived of her worker status at the time of the appellant's birth in 1995 and dismissed her appeal application.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Mr Lima has not presented any material evidence to resist his removal.”

As part of his appeal, he submitted significant evidence to support his claim to acquire British nationality. His case was then reviewed and his nationality approved.

