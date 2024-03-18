Temperatures rise above most, with the map turning yellow as the mercury soars to 15C.





Temperatures are expected to warm further in the UK in the coming days, with the mercury reaching 15 degrees Celsius.

Southern England will benefit as temperatures reach record highs, with temperatures of 15C recorded in London, Kent and Essex.

Temperatures in Cornwall and Bristol are expected to fall just below the peak of 13C, according to the WXCHARTS forecast.

Parts of Wales and the Midlands could also see the mercury hit double figures on March 20.

Temperatures could rise to 15 degrees on Wednesday.

WX Chart

However, northern England and Scotland will continue to struggle with single high figures for temperatures, peaking at around 8C in some areas.

Despite rising temperatures, Britons are expected to experience heavy rain in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Rain is forecast to fall across most of Wales and England in the early hours of March 20.

Wet conditions will remain over the next few days with weekend washout expected on Saturday.

Latest developments:

Temperatures will be warmer before the weekend wash.

WX Chart

Warm temperatures are unlikely to remain for long.

WXCHARTS predicts the mercury will plunge below freezing just seven days after its recent high.

Temperatures in Scotland will drop to minus 5 degrees on March 27, and most parts of Wales and England will also struggle to get out of minus 2 degrees, with temperatures dropping to minus 2 degrees.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration's long-term forecast, “Friday will initially be cloudy in the southern end, with light rain expected to the south during the day.”

Mercury is expected to drop below freezing until March 27th.

WX Chart

“Elsewhere, it will be a mix of clear to clear skies and showers. Heavy showers, sometimes with thunder, will occur. Showers will occur most often in the north and northwest.

“North-westerly winds will blow throughout the weekend, bringing a mix of clear skies and showers.

“Drier weather could develop later in the weekend, with temperatures likely to be below normal in many areas.

“More uneasy conditions will develop across the UK over the next week, which is most likely to affect southern areas. Northern areas are likely to be drier but also colder.”

