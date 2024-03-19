Flying taxis could launch from British skies within two years





Get free news from reporters around the world Sign up to our Morning Headlines email

In a bid to welcome technology once confined to the realm of science fiction, the government has proposed that the first flying taxis could take to British skies as early as 2026.

This proposal is part of the Department of Transport (DoT) Future Flight Action Plan. According to the proposal, driverless flying taxis could also become a reality within the next six years.

The roadmap calls for the adoption of technologies that can grow the country's economy by $45 billion by 2030.

Aviation Technology Minister Anthony Browne said the plans would revolutionize transport.

Cutting-edge battery technology could revolutionize transportation as we know it. The plan will put in place the infrastructure and regulations to make this a reality, he said.

From flying taxis to emergency service drones, we've put the UK at the forefront of dramatic change in transport, helping to improve people's lives and boost the economy.

The proposal would also allow drones to fly beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS), allowing the sector to grow without restricting the skies for other aircraft.

Aviation Technology Minister Anthony Browne said the government was looking at ways to prioritize service drones.

(Getty Images)

It also aims to revitalize smaller airfields by establishing a way for them to operate as vertical ports for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (known as electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL aircraft).

The plan develops standards to enhance the security of drones to enhance public safety, and explores ways to engage communities and local authorities to reap the potential economic and social benefits.

The action plan was announced when Mr Browne was due to visit Vertical Aerospace in Bristol. The company is one of a number of UK companies building flying taxis that are currently going through the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approval process.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said: When governments and businesses work together, we can realize the enormous economic, environmental and social benefits of zero-emissions flying globally.

Sophie OSullivan, head of future safety and innovation at CAA, said: Aviation is on the cusp of the next revolution, potentially the biggest since the invention of the jet engine.

Drones, eVTOLs, and a variety of other vehicles have the potential to change transportation options forever.

Our role in aviation's bright future is to enable technological advances and provide regulatory support, while ensuring that all forms of new aviation technology enjoy the same high safety standards as existing aviation.

The plan aims to build on the current use of drone technology, such as that used by West Midlands Police to tackle violent crime and anti-social behaviour.

In July 2023, a team of drones successfully identified two criminals and another suspect at a speed and distance that would have taken officers on the ground hours to track.

Skyfarer, a provider of drone services in the NHS, has partnered with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust and Medical Logistics UK to test drones delivering surgical implants and pathology samples between sites, reducing delivery times by up to 70%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/flying-taxis-transport-uk-sci-fi-b2514123.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos