Niger ordered US troops to leave after Biden officials warn of ties to Russia, Iran (Pentagon)





Niger is ending its military cooperation agreement with the United States and ordering some 1,000 U.S. troops to leave the country, a surprising development that comes after U.S. officials visited the capital Niamey last week to ” express a certain number of concerns” about Niger’s growth. closer to Russia and Iran, the Pentagon said Monday.

The ruling military junta on Saturday revoked a major agreement known as the Status of Forces Agreement, which authorizes U.S. forces to intervene in Niger. Biden administration officials are aware of this and are “working through diplomatic channels to seek clarification,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

But just last week, a delegation from Washington, including Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander and Gen. Michael Langley, chief of the US Africa Command, met with officials of the Niger National Council for International Security Affairs. Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP).

“The American delegation was there to express a number of concerns. . . We were troubled by the path taken by Niger. So it was direct, frank conversations to have them in person, to talk about our concerns and also to hear theirs,” Singh said.

Pressed to elaborate on what the U.S. issues were, Singh said officials “expressed concern about Niger’s potential relations with Russia and Iran.”

Biden administration officials also raised alarms about whether Niger was close to a deal allowing Iran access to its uranium reserves, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The future of the American military presence in Niger has been in question since a military junta placed the country's president under house arrest in late July and took control of the government.

The State Department, which did not officially declare the takeover until October, reduced U.S. aid to the country while allowing humanitarian aid. Washington has also suspended its security operations in Niger, where American forces are largely contributing to counterterrorism efforts in the region against an Islamist insurgency.

But following a recent trend among countries in Africa's western Sahel region, Niger appears to be turning to Russia as a partner for Western countries.

“The American presence in the territory of the Republic of Niger is illegal,” Niger’s military spokesperson, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, said on national television, as reported by the New York Times. He also declared that the presence of American troops “violates all constitutional and democratic rules, which would require that the sovereign people – in particular through their elected officials – be consulted on the installation of a foreign army on their territory”.

The development represents a major setback for U.S. efforts in the Sahel, where only six years ago it opened a $110 million base in northern Niger used to fly surveillance drones.

Niger's declared withdrawal of US troops also follows the withdrawal of its French forces from the country last year.

