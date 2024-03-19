Biden-Harris administration finalizes ban on continued use of asbestos to protect people from cancer





The EPA ban is the first rule to be finalized under the new Toxic Substances Control Act process, marking a historic milestone for the nation's chemical safety efforts.

March 18, 2024

WASHINGTON Today, March 18, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a final rule banning the continued use of chrysotile asbestos, the only known form of asbestos currently used or imported in the USA. The ban on continued uses of asbestos is the first rule to be finalized under the 2016 amendments to the nation's chemical safety law, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), which received near unanimous support in both in the United States House of Representatives and Senate. . This action marks a major step forward for chemical safety after more than three decades of inadequate protections and serious delays during the previous administration to implement the 2016 amendments.

Asbestos exposure is known to cause lung cancer, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and laryngeal cancer, and is linked to more than 40,000 deaths each year in the United States. Ending ongoing uses advances the goals of President Biden's Cancer Moonshot, a whole-of-government initiative to end cancer as we know it.

Science clearly shows that asbestos is a known carcinogen that has serious public health consequences. President Biden understands that this concern spans generations and has impacted the lives of countless people. That's why EPA is so proud to finalize this long-needed ban on continued uses of asbestos, said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. Under the President's leadership, EPA has worked quickly to get the National Chemical Safety Program back on track and finally bring to fruition the protections of the 2016 law. This action is just the beginning as we work to protect all American families, workers and communities against toxic chemicals.

Asbestos has harmed people across the country for decades, and under the leadership of President Biden, we are taking decisive action to ban its use and advance this administration's historic environmental justice agenda, said President Brenda Mallory. of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. This action marks a major step to improve chemical safety after decades of inadequate protections, helping advance President Biden's Cancer Moonshot goal of ending cancer as we know it.

Chrysotile asbestos is found in products such as asbestos diaphragms, sheet gaskets, brake blocks, aftermarket automotive brakes/linings, other vehicle friction products, and other gaskets. Asbestos use in the United States has been in decline for decades, and its use is already banned in more than 50 countries.

Although there are several known types of asbestos, the only form known to be imported, processed, or distributed in the United States is chrysotile. Raw chrysotile asbestos was imported into the United States as recently as 2022 for use by the chlor-alkali industry. Most consumer products that historically contained chrysotile asbestos have been discontinued.

Today's rule is a positive first step toward giving all Americans a future free of exposure to asbestos, a carcinogen that has killed far too many people. This dangerous substance has been banned in more than 50 countries around the world, and the United States is finally starting to catch up. An immediate ban on the importation of chrysotile asbestos for the chlor-alkali industry is a long-awaited step forward for public health. However, this cannot be the end of the road when it comes to phasing out other dangerous asbestos fibers, and Congress has a role to play here when it comes to strengthening protections for our health, said Senator Jeff Merkley.

It is high time that the United States banned asbestos, and it is unacceptable that this carcinogen continues to threaten Americans and devastate their families, said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. I have spent years advocating for an asbestos ban and am grateful for the steps the EPA is taking today to finalize its rule banning the importation and use of chrysotile asbestos. Banning asbestos will save lives.

The Biden Cancer Moonshot is a key pillar of the president's unity agenda. Cancer affects nearly every American family, and it will take all of us meeting the President and First Lady's ambitious but achievable goals to prevent more than four million cancer deaths by 2047 and improve the experience of those affected. by cancer. Banning the use of asbestos will help prevent cancer before it starts, saving and improving the lives of Americans across the country, said Deputy Assistant to the President for Cancer Moonshot Dr. DanielleCarnival.

It's been more than 50 years since the EPA first sought to ban certain uses of asbestos and it was closer than ever to completing the job, said Scott Faber, senior vice president of Environmental Protection Agency. Working Group. For too long, polluters have been allowed to manufacture, use and release toxic substances like asbestos and PFAS with little regard for our health. Thanks to Biden's EPA leadership, those days are finally over.

This protection of public health is long overdue. A 1991 court ruling that largely overturned the EPA's 1989 ban on asbestos and significantly weakened the EPA's authority under TSCA to address human health risks linked to asbestos or any other existing chemical product. The 2016 amendments to TSCA transformed the law with clear requirements and a mandate to comprehensively prioritize and assess chemical risks and put in place robust and timely health protections against unreasonable risks.

The EPA has established compliance deadlines for abandoning each use of chrysotile asbestos, which are as soon as practicable for each use, while also providing a reasonable transition period as required by law.

Chlor-alkali sector

The chlor-alkali industry uses asbestos diaphragms to manufacture sodium hydroxide and chlorine, a key use of which is the disinfection of drinking water and wastewater. There are other ways to disinfect water and other ways to produce chlorine; in fact, two-thirds of the chlorine produced in the United States is produced without asbestos. Even though there are only eight chlor-alkali plants in the United States that still use asbestos diaphragms, the EPA must still ensure that all eight facilities have a reasonable phase-out transition period. progressive elimination of asbestos, which does not inadvertently have a negative impact on efforts to purify drinking or waste water.

The EPA immediately bans the importation of asbestos for chlor-alkali use in order to permanently close the door to the use of asbestos by this sector. The remaining eight facilities that use asbestos must transition to either non-asbestos diaphragms or non-asbestos membrane technology, and the final rule ensures that six of the eight will have completed this transition within five years, both others to follow.

The EPA has determined that converting facilities using asbestos-containing diaphragms to non-asbestos-containing facilities within five years provides both a reasonable transition time and is accomplished as quickly as possible without disrupt the supply of chlorine needed for water purification. The EPA also estimates that five of the eight facilities are likely planning to make such conversions. The EPA has also determined that converting facilities using asbestos-containing membranes to non-asbestos membrane technology requires extensive construction, additional permits, specialized expertise, and parts for which there are a limited number of suppliers. The EPA has therefore determined that a reasonable transition time for companies planning to transition many facilities to non-asbestos membrane technology is five years to convert their first facility, eight years to convert the second and 12 years to convert the third, and facilities will have to certify their continued progress to the EPA.

Remaining uses

Also the final rule:

Bans most sheet gaskets containing asbestos two years after the effective date of the final rule, with a five-year phase-out for sheet gaskets intended to produce titanium dioxide and for processing nuclear materials. Allows continued use of asbestos-containing sheet gaskets through CY 2037 at the Department of Energy's Savannah River site to ensure that safe disposal of nuclear materials can continue on schedule while still continuing to protect workers from exposure to radioactive materials. Prohibits the use of asbestos in oil field brake shoes, aftermarket automobile brakes and linings, other vehicle friction products, and other seals six months after the effective date of the final rule.

The EPA requires strict workplace safety measures to protect workers from exposure to asbestos during any phase-out period of more than two years. The EPA also ensures that asbestos is disposed of properly, consistent with industry standards, Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements, and national asbestos emission standards for hazardous air pollutants. The agency also requires record keeping.

Separately, EPA is also evaluating other types of asbestos fibers (in addition to traditional uses and associated disposal of chrysotile and asbestos-containing talc) in Part 2 of the risk assessment linked to asbestos. EPA will soon release Part 2 of the draft risk assessment and will publish the final risk assessment by December 1, 2024.

Learn more about asbestos risk management.

