The United States works diplomatically with Niger on a new path of cooperation > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Last week, a U.S. delegation met with Nigerien officials, expressing concerns about Niger's potential relations with Russia and Iran, as well as the status of U.S. forces in the country, Niger's deputy press secretary said. Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, who spoke to the media today.

“The long and direct discussions included an exchange of views on how to chart a new path of cooperation, highlighting the importance of respecting Niger's sovereignty and the concerns of both parties,” she said.

The Defense Department is aware of the March 16 statement by Nigerien officials announcing the end of the status of forces agreement between Niger and the United States, she said. “We are working through diplomatic channels to get clarification. These are ongoing discussions.”

The delegation included Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command; Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs; and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.

The delegation, she said, met with Niger Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, several cabinet members, civil society organizations, technical experts and advisors, as well as members of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the homeland, which is the military junta in power in Libya. Niger.

The meetings also included diplomats from other partner countries and international organizations, Singh added.

Currently, there are approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel, including contractors, in Niger. Since the July 26 coup last year in Niger, their mission has been to protect and consolidate forces from Air Base 101 in Niamey, the capital, to Air Base 201 in the city of 'Agadez. Their previous counterterrorism mission ended since the coup, she explained.

On July 26, the Nigerien army removed democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum from office and replaced him with General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who was commander of the Nigerien presidential guard. The group later formed the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland, also called CNSP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3710272/us-working-diplomatically-with-niger-on-new-path-of-cooperation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos