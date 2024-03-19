US 23 interchange to be closed for 5 months as Flex Route expansion resumes





LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A series of closures are in place in Livingston County as work resumes on the $162 million expansion of US 23 Flex Route.

The project, now entering its second calendar year, will extend the electronically controlled shoulder lane system from its current end point near M-36 (9 Mile Road) north to the I-96 interchange .

The closures beginning Monday, March 18 and continuing through much of the summer target the Silver Lake Road exit north of Whitmore Lake, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Restrictions include:

The complete closure of Silver Lake Road, from Whitmore Lake Road to Fieldcrest Drive, from March 18 to Friday, August 16. Traffic will be detoured via Whitmore Lake Road and Fieldcrest Drive as well as Lee Road and the M-36 on-ramps to US 23. Full closure of the northbound and southbound US 23 ramps at Silver Lake Road from March 18 to August 16. Traffic will be detoured using the M-36 and Lee Road interchanges. The closure of all carpool access to the Silver Lake Road lot from March 18 to August 16.

Short-term closures will also affect the highway, according to an MDOT closure map. They understand:

Single lane closures on southbound US 23 from Lee Road to M-36 on March 18. Single lane closures on northbound US 23 from Lee Road to M-36 from Tuesday, March 19 through Thursday, March 21. Closures on Fieldcrest Drive at Silver Lake Road from March 19 to Friday, April 12. Intermittent single lane closures on Whitmore Lake Road at Silver Lake Road from March 19 to April 12.

The flex lane expansion involves rebuilding 7.5 miles of hot asphalt, widening highways, reconfiguring interchanges and replacing or improving bridges along U.S. 23, according to MDOT .

The Dynamic Shoulder Lane Control system expands the highway to three lanes during peak periods, a traffic control measure that has left drivers extremely satisfied and reduced accidents after the current section opened on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor in 2017, the first of its kind in Michigan. , according to a study commissioned by MDOT.

Phase 2 of the Flex Route aims to improve road safety and reduce peak congestion along the busy corridor, according to MDOT. The Flex Route configuration is also implemented on I-96 in Oakland County.

More work is planned on U.S. 23 in the coming years in the south as MDOT considers a possible redesign of the highway corridor between I-94 and M-14.

The ongoing US 23 expansion project in Livingston County involves work over three construction seasons, which will be completed by January 2026.

