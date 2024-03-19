Why are black voters supporting Donald Trump in record numbers? | US Election News 2024





He was called a former white supremacist in chief by Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush in 2021. In 2018, Hillary Clinton called former US President Donald Trump ignorant and racist after he apparently made very derogatory comments about Haiti and African countries.

Even Republican Nikki Haley, who recently dropped out of the race for the presidential nomination, called Trump's recent comments about African Americans disgusting.

But despite all that, and as the United States prepares for a likely rematch between him and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election later this year, polls show that Donald Trump's popularity is only growing. grow among black American voters.

Why and what difference could it make in November?

What do the polls say?

In 2016, Trump received 8% of the black vote according to exit polls, the highest level of support from black voters for a Republican since George Bush in 2000. In the 2020 US presidential election, Support for Trump among black voters had climbed to 12 percent.

And, while current opinion polls vary, a recent GenForward survey shows that if the election were held today, 17 percent of black voters would vote for Donald Trump, while 20 percent said they would vote for someone 'anyone other than Trump or Biden.

The black voting bloc is unique in the United States. Currently, it is the only group of voters who have consistently identified with the Democratic Party, reaching 77% of black voters favoring Democrats in 2020. In comparison, 42% of white voters and 63% of Latino voters identify as Democrats. However, now, according to the survey, only 63% of black voters, a figure not seen since GenForward began collecting data in 1999, say they will support Biden this year.

These numbers could cause problems for Democrats in the November presidential election, particularly in swing states.

A supporter of then-President Donald Trump holds up his sign during a rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, in September 2020, as Trump's popularity among Black voters increased. [Lance Iversen/AP]

What is the history of the black vote?

To understand the history of the black vote and the Republican Party, it is necessary to return to voting patterns at the beginning of the 20th century.

Before the 1930s, the Republican and Democratic parties received roughly equal support from black and white voters. The election of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932, however, triggered a shift of black voters toward the Democratic Party. According to data from the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, Roosevelt received 71 percent of the black vote for his presidency in 1936. During the Great Depression, African Americans were disproportionately affected by unemployment. Roosevelt's New Deal, a set of economic recovery programs, attempted to correct these economic problems and Roosevelt would later say: Among American citizens there should be no forgotten men or races.

Democrats would continue to drive voters away from the Republican Party in the late 1940s, when Harry S. Truman, another Democratic president, signed an executive order on July 26, 1948 ordering the desegregation of the U.S. armed forces. This, however, infuriated a cohort in the Democratic Party, known as the Dixiecrats, who opposed civil rights legislation and wanted to keep segregation in place in the southern states.

The Dixiecrats held a separate convention in Birmingham, Alabama, in July 1948, at which they nominated South Carolina Governor Strom Thurmond, a staunch segregationist, for president on what they called the ticket of state's rights, which called for the right to maintain segregation. Although Thurmond won more than 1.1 million popular votes in the 1948 presidential election, this represented only 2.4 percent of the votes cast and he was ultimately defeated by Truman, who won 303 electoral votes to 39 for Thurmond. Thomas Dewey, the Republican candidate, won 189.

Democrats would further capture the black vote in 1964 with the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 under Democratic President Lyndon B Johnson.

After signing civil rights legislation into law, Johnson anticipated the backlash from the Southern white voting bloc when he declared: We have lost the South for a generation.

Further reinforcing the division between black and white voting blocs, Richard Nixon, a Republican, deployed what was known at the time as the Southern Strategy during his presidential campaigns in 1968 and 1972. This strategy was designed to appeal to white Southern voters who were disillusioned with the Democratic Party's stance on civil rights and racial integration.

How has this changed?

A Gallup poll last year showed that the share of Black adults in the United States who consider themselves Democrats fell from 77% in 2020 to 66%.

Today's black voters operate a little more independently from previous generations, especially younger black voters. In the 2022 midterm elections, Biden largely retained the black vote. However, there has been a considerable shift among black voters toward the Republican Party, from 8% in the midterms four years ago to 14% in 2022.

Historically, the Democratic Party's legacy with the civil rights movement is what has kept it popular with black voters. However, young black voters do not have the same attachments to the legacy of civil rights.

I think a certain generation of black voters don't have direct experience with the civil rights movement or knowledge of these things, because for them, it's not the memory, it's the history, said Adolphus Belk, a political scientist at Winthrop University. They arrive without understanding these historical contours and turning points, these limits, these opportunities.

And those frustrations are manifesting clearly in this growing percentage of black voters who are taking a different look at the Republican Party in general and exploring some curiosities with Trump, despite his racial baggage.

Additionally, black voters are frustrated that they are getting little from the Democratic Party in exchange for what they see as unwavering long-term support, he said.

White voters in general, and white male voters in particular, make up the Republican Party's largest voting base, and they tend to be treated well by the Republican Party. You don't see the same kind of consistent celebration, respect and reward for Black voters. [by the Democratic party].

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, listens as Sen. Tim Scott speaks during a primary election night event at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 . [Andrew Harnik/AP]

How is the Trump-Public Party capitalizing on this change?

In October 2023, a New York Times/Siena College poll also found that 22% of Black voters in six key battleground states supported Trump.

Trump listens to Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, reportedly on his shortlist of vice presidential nominees and praised by Trump. Scott, who withdrew from the race for the Republican presidential nomination last November, endorsed Trump in January.

However, some political analysts view his recent efforts to reach black voters as riddled with stereotypical depictions of African Americans. At a recent gala hosted by the Black Conservative Federation (BCF) in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump said he believes he receives more support from black people because of his four criminal cases, because black people have always been treated unfairly by the criminal justice system.

And then I was charged a second time, a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that's why black people loved me because they had been so badly hurt and discriminated against, he said. In fact, they considered me to be discriminated against.

However, the BCF appeared unconcerned by criticism of Trump appearing to suggest he had a cultural connection to black people when his official X account was posted several days after the Trump defense gala.

The Democrats have never had to compete with the Republicans for the black vote, and now that they do, they are in PANIC! Media talking heads like @angelarye @cthagod @bakarisellers & @theview show how out of touch they are with how inner city black men are pic.twitter.com/2CWZ8RunpP

Black Conservative Federation (@BCFOfficial_) February 27, 2024

Similar to the Democratic strategy of the mid-19th century, Trump is attempting to drive disaffected black voters away from the Democratic Party.

Trump also claimed that black Americans are doing better economically under his presidency, with record unemployment rates. However, some experts believe that this is a continuation of a downward trend that began under the Obama administration.

